HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Harris Salom (Blacksburg) redirected a Charley Colby throw-in into the goal with just under 10 minutes remaining to give Washington and Lee a 1-0 win over Lynchburg (9-5-6) in the ODAC men’s soccer tournament final on Saturday.
It was W&L’s sixth conference crown and the first time the Generals (15-2-3) have ever repeated the feat.
Generals goalkeeper Michael Nyc, who had seven saves, extended his own school record with his 11th shutout of the season.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Virginia Wesleyan 1, Washington and Lee 0
LEXINGTON — Marli Hayward’s successful penalty kick in the 26th minute was the only tally for Virginia Wesleyan (13-3-3) in the ODAC tournament semifinals.
Marlins goalkeeper Amruta Karkare made two big saves in the final eight minutes, stopping Madeleine Becker and Lindsay White to keep Washington and Lee (16-2-2) off the scoreboard.
Virginia Wesleyan will play in Sunday’s final against top-seeded Randolph-Macon, which beat fourth-seeded Bridgewater.
WRESTLING
Cavaliers split at Journeyman Duals
ALBANY, N.Y. — The 23rd-ranked Virginia wrestling team picked up a 49-0 win over Long Island before losing 27-12 to eighth-ranked Arizona State at the Journeyman Duals.
Against the Sharks, six Cavalier wrestlers won by pin, including 16th-ranked Louie Hayes at 133 pounds and eighth-ranked 197-pounder Jay Aiello.
In the match against the Sun Devils, Denton Spencer (149) and Justin McCoy (157) recorded wins over Josh Maruca and Jacori Teemer, who were both ranked No. 17 in the nation.
Aiello won his match at 197 by a 6-3 decision, but Arizona State had four top-10 wrestlers win in the final five bouts of the match .
