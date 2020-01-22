LEXINGTON — The Generals got a technical fall from Bryce Crew (141 pounds), Ryan Luth (157) and Nick Konovalchik (165) as Washington and Lee’s wrestling team defeated Ferrum 21-18 on Wednesday.
W&L also got decisions from Rexx Hallyburton at 184 and Clay Chadwick at 285.
Ferrum got major decisions from Austin Smith (149), Malik Barr (174) and Braden Homsey (197).
JD McMillin (125) and Levi Englman (133) also earned decisions for Ferrum.
The dual meet was deadlocked at 18-18 after nine matches and came down to the heavyweights, where Chadwick eked out a 3-2 win in overtime over Carlos Leyva.
SOFTBALL
Early Tech games to be on TV
Two of Virginia Tech’s games in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Florida next month will be televised.
The ACC Network will air Tech’s Feb. 13 game with 2019 Women’s College World Series participant Oklahoma State — the school that former Hokies ace Carrie Eberle joined as a graduate transfer last summer.
ESPNU will televise Tech’s Feb. 14 game with fellow 2019 NCAA tournament participant South Carolina.
Tech’s final three games in the 16-team event will be on ESPN3 (ESPN.com).
The Hokies will open the season Feb. 7 against Iowa in Coastal Carolina’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVa assistant heading west
San Diego State has hired Ryan Hopkins, who was a Virginia assistant coach the past two seasons, as its new head coach.
Hopkins, a Southern California native, helped UVa reach the NCAA championship game last fall.
