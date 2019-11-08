HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — The No. 11 Washington and Lee men’s soccer team moved into the ODAC tournament final with at 2-0 win over 17th-ranked Roanoke College on Friday at Hampden-Sydney.
The Generals (14-2-3) got one goal each from Jack Rawlins and Nick St. Pierre (Northside), with an assist by Jack Parham.
W&L will play in Saturday’s final against Lynchburg, which knocked off top-seeded Hampden-Sydney on penalty kicks.
Liam Camilleri, with an assist by Tiernan Armstrong scored for Roanoke (14-2-3).
Women’s soccer
No. 1 Virginia 2,
No. 5 Florida St. 1, OT
CARY, N.C. — Rebecca Jarrett scored the golden goal in the 97th minute and the third-seeded Cavaliers (16-0-3) knocked off second seed and fifth ranked Seminoles in the ACC semifinals.
The win puts the ‘Hoos in the ACC championship final No. 3 North Carolina, a 3-0 winner over N.C. State, at noon Sunday.
After a scoreless first half, Zoe Morse put the Cavs on top in the 67th minute with an assist by Alexa Spaanstra, who also notched an assist on Jarrett’s score.
Florida State tied the score in the 82nd minute.
Both teams took six shots and six corner kicks each.
This is the second time this season that Virginia has beaten the Seminoles in extra time.
Field Hockey
No. 9 Boston College 1,
No. 4 Virginia 0, OT
NEWTON, Mass. — Fusine Govaert scored an unassisted goal with 4:27 remaining in overtime to lift the second-seeded Eagles (13-6) to an ACC semifinal win over the third-seeded Cavaliers (16-4).
Boston College hosts top-seeded North Carolina, a 3-1 winner over Louisville, 11 a.m. Sunday title game.
The Cavs now wait for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament with selections to be announced Sunday night.
Lynchburg 3,
Roanoke 0
LYNCHBURG — Maggie Chiappazzi netted a pair of goals to lead the top-seeded and 18th ranked Hornets (17-3) to an ODAC semifinal win over the fifth-seeded Maroons (12-8).
Lynchburg hosts No. 2 seed Shenandoah at 6 p.m. Saturday for the title.
Shenandoah 2, Washington and Lee 1
LYNCHBURG — Taylor Hayes scored two goals, both with assists from Kelsey Jones, to lead the No. 2 seed Hornets (15-3) to a semifinal win over the third-seeded Generals (10-8).
W&L got an unassisted goal from Tess Muneses in the 57th minute.
Volleyball
Randolph-Macon def. Washington and Lee 25-23, 22-25, 27-25, 25-20
ASHLAND — Miranda Hall knocked down 14 kills, Angela Tender dished out 28 assists and Madison Warlick added 25 digs as the No. 1 seed Yellow Jackets (25-7) topped the Generals (24-10) in an ODAC semifinal match.
Fifth seeded W&L got 19 kills and 23 digs from Brynne Gould, 33 assists from Ashley Webb and 21 digs from Caroline Gard.
Gould recorded her 1,000th career kill and finished with 1,017 kills over her three-year career.
