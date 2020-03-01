Washington and Lee won the men’s team title for the fourth straight year at the ODAC indoor track and field championships Sunday at Roanoke College.
W&L had 153 points to runner-up Lynchburg’s 141. Roanoke was sixth out of 10 teams.
Lynchburg won the women’s crown with 158.5 points.
W&L was second with 153 points. Roanoke was third. Hollins was last out of nine teams.
Joe O’Connor of W&L won the pole vault with a school-record vault of 4.90 meters, tying the ODAC record. He also won the 60-meter hurdles with a school-record time of 8.37 seconds. He also won the high jump (1.95 meters).
Salem graduate Davonta Womack of Bridgewater won the men’s long jump with a jump of 7.36 meters, breaking a 20-year-old meet record. He also won the 60 meters with a time of 6.82 seconds, one day after breaking the ODAC mark with a time of 6.78 in the prelims.
Doug Dracon of W&L won the 400 meters (49.72 seconds).
W&L’s Avery Schiffman won the women’s mile (5:17.59), while W&L’s Anne Cunningham won the 800 meters (2:25.34). W&L’s Nikki Doherty won the 200 (26.08). W&L’s Alexa Castellana won the long jump (5.09 meters), while W&L’s Murfee Jones won the women’s pole vault (3.41 meters).
Roanoke’s Jayna Jean-Jules won the women’s weight throw (15.51 meters).
Roanoke won the men’s 4x400 relay.
TRACK AND FIELD
VMI’s Williams wins gold
LEXINGTON — VMI’s Ahliyah Williams won the 400 meters (56.66 seconds) Sunday on the final day of the Southern Conference indoor championships at VMI.
VMI’s Ariana Ruffin was second in that event.
Jahanzib Shahbaz was second in the men’s 800 and third in the mile. VMI was second in the men’s 4x400 relay.
Samford swept the team titles. VMI was fourth out of eight teams on the men’s side and sixth out of nine teams on the women’s side.
MEN’S SWIMMING
UVa finishes 2nd in ACC championships
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia finished second at the ACC championships, which concluded Saturday night. It was UVa’s best finish at the men’s meet in seven years.
North Carolina State won the title for the sixth straight year with 1,250 points. UVa had 1,098 points.
Virginia Tech finished fourth at the four-day meet.
UVa’s Keefer Barnum took second in the 200-yard breaststroke Saturday with a school-record time of 1:52.91.
Tech’s Blake Manoff took second in the 200 butterfly with a school-record time of 1:40.48. Teammate Antani Ivanov took third.
Virginia Tech’s Sam Tornqvist was third in the 200 backstroke with a school-record-tying time of 1:40.10. Teammate A.J. Pouch was third in the 200 breaststroke.
WRESTLING
Ramirez advances to NCAAs
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Southern Virginia heavyweight Nico Ramirez finished third at the NCAA Southeast Regional championships Saturday, earning a berth in the NCAA Division III national championships.
SOFTBALL
No. 19 Virginia Tech 6, Stony Brook 1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mackenzie Lawter doubled, homered and drove in a pair of runs and Keely Rochard allowed only one hit and one run in notching her 11th win of the season as the Hokies completed a 3-1 weekend at the Jacksonville University Spring Break Challenge with a win over the Seawolves.
Rochard struck out 11 in her complete-game win, allowing only a seventh-inning solo homer to Stony Brook’s (7-2) Riley Craig.
Marvin tosses no-hitter as Highlanders sweep pair of games
FAIRFAX — Jesse Marvin tossed a no-hitter in the second game and picked up the win in relief in the first as Radford (11-3) scored a pair of wins on the final day of the Patriot Classic, hosted by George Mason.
The Highlanders nipped Lafayette (0-4) 8-7 before blanking the host Patriots 14-0.
Madison Canady and Autumn Slemaker each drove in two runs in the opener against the Leopards, while Hunter Mundy led the way against George Mason (3-10), with a double, homer and six RBIs.
BASEBALL
Hokies sweep Bulldogs in doubleheader
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech (7-3) defeated Bryant (2-8) by scores of 7-2 and 10-2 at Atlantic Union Park on Sunday to run its win streak to six games.
In the opener, Kevin Madden and Cade Hunter each drove in a pair of runs and Anthony Simonelli scattered two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.
The nightcap saw Nick Biddison homer and drive in three runs and Gavin Cross go 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for the Hokies.
Shane Kelly drove in three of the four total runs in the two games for the Bulldogs.
Virginia 4, Dartmouth 3
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Max Cotier drilled a solo home run and Chris Newell doubled twice and brought home another run as the Cavaliers held on to down the Big Green and sweep the weekend series.
Four Virginia (9-3) relievers got the job done in relief of starter Nate Savino, despite allowing runners on base in each of the final three innings.
Blake Crossing, Ben Rice and Kade Kretzschmarr each drove in a run for Dartmouth (2-5).
Georgia Southern 19, Radford 2
STATESBORO, Ga. — Mason McWhorter went 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs and Steve Curry doubled twice and drove in four more as the Eagles took the rubber game of the weekend series with the Highlanders.
Georgia Southern (5-5) starter David Johnson and four relievers combined to allow only two runs on seven hits in the win.
Will Harless and Tanner Barrs each had an RBI for Radford (4-7).
Clines sets new RBI record in Keydets’ sweep
LEXINGTON — Jon Clines set a new VMI (4-7) program record with nine RBIs in the nightcap of a doubleheader that the Keydets swept from the Bobcats by scores of 7-3 and 14-7.
Clines was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the opener, but went wild in the nightcap with a three-run double, a pair of three-run homers.
In the doubleheader he was a total of 5-for-8 with three runs scored, two doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs.
Michael Kohn had a double, homer and an RBI for Quinnipiac (1-8).
Johns Hopkins 4, Roanoke 3
BALTIMORE, Md. — Mike Ainsworth was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Blue Jays scored twice in their last at-bat without a base hit to walk off past the Maroons in the final game of the Baltimore Invitational.
Roanoke took a 3-0 lead on the strength of an RBI sacrifice fly from Carter Plunkett in the first, an RBI double from Sam Watson in the third and Gavin Kandrick scoring on a balk in the fourth.
Johns Hopkins (4-3) rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth when Chris Festa scored on a dropped fly ball. Ainsworth was hit by a 3-2 pitch to end the game.
Ferrum 6, Montclair State 5
FERRUM — Kyle Anstice drove in a pair of runs, including the eventual game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Panthers the narrow victory over the Red Hawks.
Ty Lam allowed a run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win for Ferrum (9-4).
Montclair State (3-4) was led by Andrew Ollwerther, who homered and drove in a pair of runs.
MEN’S LACROSSE
No. 8 Virginia 15, Air Force 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Michael Kraus and Payton Cormier each scored three goals for the eighth-ranked Cavaliers in their win over the Falcons.
Matt Moore and Peter Garno each added a pair of goals for Virginia (4-1).
Trey Lervick scored twice for Air Force (3-3) in the loss.
No. 7 Denison 13, Roanoke 7
GRANVILLE, Ohio — Tucker Root scored four goals and Doug Godine chipped in three as the seventh-ranked Big Red dispatched the visiting Maroons. Ehtan Tyack notched a pair of goals for Denison (3-0) in the win.
Roanoke (1-2) was led by Jack Callis with three goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
No. 8 W&L 10, No. 4 Salisbury 7
SALISBURY, Md. — Christina Cavallo scored four goals and Allie Schwab added three goals and an assist as the Generals held the Sea Gulls scoreless for nearly 20 minutes in the second half in recording their first ever win at Salisbury in program history.wDani Murray also notched two goals and three assists for Washington and Lee (4-1).
Salisbury (1-2) was led by Gianna Demato with two goals and two assists.
