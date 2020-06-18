VMI wrestler Neal Richards has been named the Southern Conference male athlete of the year for the 2019-20 school year.
Richards became the first Keydet to earn the honor since former football standout Johnny Mapp in 1954.
He became only the second SoCon wrestler to ever earn the honor.
Richards won the 174-pound title at the SoCon championships as a fifth-year senior. He was named the co-most outstanding wrestler of the tournament.
He qualified for the NCAA championships, but the NCAAs were not held because of the coronavirus pandemic. He won 18 of his final 19 matches and finished 38-7, earning second-team All-America honors. He also won his weight class at the All-Academy Championships.
The recent VMI graduate will be commissioned in the U.S. Army.
Furman's Natalie Srinivasan, who was named the national women's golfer of the year, earned the SoCon female athlete of the year award.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
W&L's Hageboeck honored
Emily Hageboeck of Washington and Lee has won the ODAC's Marjorie Berkley Award as the top female scholar-athlete in the conference for the 2019-20 school year.
The three-time ODAC swimmer of the year concluded her W&L career as a 14-time All-American and a 17-time ODAC champ. She holds the school, ODAC and ODAC championship records in three individual events. She qualified for the NCAA championships for the fourth straight year, but the NCAAs were not held because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The recent W&L graduate was named a second-team Academic All-American this week. She was a three-time ODAC scholar-athlete of the year for women's swiming/
Lynchburg runner Shawn Gmurek won the ODAC men's award.
WOMEN'S WATER POLO
VMI's Pryor leaves
Ryan Pryor has resigned as VMI's coach to become the first men's and women's water polo coach at NCAA Division III member Augustana College in Illinois.
The Michigan graduate was 89-68 in his six seasons at VMI. The Keydets were 12-1 this year before their season came to a premature end because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team ended the season with a school-record nine straight wins. It was VMI's fourth straight winning season.
Pryor was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coach of the year in 2017, when he guided VMI to its first winning season. He led the team to three straight MAAC tournament berths.
MEN'S LACROSSE
VMI coach exits
Jon Birsner has stepped down as VMI's coach to become the boys lacrosse coach and assistant athletic director at Culver Military Academy, an Indiana prep school that is a national lacrosse power.
Birsner, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and former Navy officer, was 10-50 in his five years at the helm of the Keydets. VMI won four games in 2019 — its highest total in seven years.
ETC.
W&L sweeps ODAC cups
W&L swept the ODAC Commissioner’s Cups for the fifth straight school year.
W&L won the overall cup for the 18th straight year, based on its success in all fall and winter sports during the 2019-20 school year. Spring sports were not counted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Points were awarded to schools based on the regular-season standings or ODAC tournament results, depending on the sport.
W&L won the men’s cup for the fifth straight year and the women’s cup for the 17th straight year.
