Jakob Herres, who was the top receiver on the VMI football team last season, tweeted Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-4 Herres led VMI in catches (72), receiving yards (1,091) and touchdown catches (eight) as a sophomore last fall, earning All-Southern Conference first-team honors. He had seven catches for 153 yards and two TDs in the team's season-ending win over Chattanooga.
Herres helped VMI (5-7, 4-4) record its most overall wins since 2003 and its most league victories since 1979.
"After careful consideration, I have entered my name into the transfer portal to explore other opportunities," he tweeted. "I'd like to thank all of my coaches, teammates and anyone who has helped me through my journey at VMI."
He had 27 catches as a true freshman in 2018, when he made the SoCon all-freshman team.
Second-team All-American running back Alex Ramsey, who led VMI in rushing last season, entered the transfer portal last December.
This is the second straight year that VMI is losing its leading receiver to the portal. Kris Thornton transferred to James Madison last summer.
— Mark Berman
FOOTBALL
Mann honored
Brian Mann, a Giles High School graduate who became Ferrum's career rushing leader, was named the winner of Ferrum College's President's Cup.
The award is given annually to a Ferrum senior in recognition of his or her athletic and academic excellence; campus and community involvement; and character.
Mann has been both a second-team All-American and a second-team Academic All-American during his Ferrum football career.
MEN"S SOCCER
Ferrum coach exits
Ferrum announced Monday that Enda Crehan has stepped down as men's soccer coach to become the coach at NCAA Division II member Christian Brothers University in Memphis.
Crehan had a winning season in each of his three years at Ferrum. He is responsible for half of the winning seasons in the program's history.
He went 29-22-2 overall, including 10-7 marks in both 2018 and 2019.
Crehan spent three years as the coach at Patrick Henry Community College before being hired by Ferrum. He was the coach at Carlisle for three years before taking the PHCC job.
SOFTBALL
Northside grad cited
Northside High School graduate Madison Via has been named the winner of Liberty University's spot on the Atlantic Sun Conference's "Spring Winners for Life" team.
The team is comprised of one spring-sports athlete at each Atlantic Sun school, in recognition of the athletes' excellence on and off the field.
Via entered the spring semester with a 3.76 GPA. The junior outfielder hit 271 in 11 games before the 2020 season came to a premature end.
— The Roanoke Times
