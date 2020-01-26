COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — VMI wrestler Neal Richards won the 174-pound crown for the second straight year at the All-Academy Championships on Saturday.
He went 3-0 in the tournament, including a 4-3 win over Navy's Spenser Carey in the final.
VMI's John McGarry finished third at 125 pounds, while teammate Will Lawrence was third at 157.
The Keydets finished third out of seven schools in the team standings. Navy won the title, with host Air Force second.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Hokie, Cavs shine
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's Caitlan Tate won the women's 400 meters with the second-best time in school history Saturday on the final day of the Hokie Invitational.
Tate had a time of 53.21 seconds. Olympian Queen Harrison Claye owns the school record of 53.06.
Virginia freshman Derek Pekar won the heptathlon with the second-best score (5,354 points) in school history.
Jada Seaman won the women's 200, breaking the UVa freshman record with a time of 23.93 seconds.
UVa's Khyasia Caldwell won the women's long jump.
Doherty breaks W&L mark
Washington and Lee's Nikki Doherty broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles Saturday with a fourth-place time of 9.35 seconds at Roanoke College's Finn Pincus Invitational.
Also at the two-day meet, W&L's Joe O'Connor won the men's pole vault; W&L's Sara Stephenson won the women's mile; and Roanoke won the men's 4x200 relay.
VMI thrower wins
LEXINGTON — VMI's Sarah Leckman won the shot put Saturday at the VMI Team Challenge.
VMI also won the men's distance medley relay.
VMI finished fourth out of seven schools in the men's team standings and was seventh out of eight squads on the women's side.
