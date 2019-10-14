Salem High School graduate Alex Ramsey of the VMI football team was named the STATS FCS national offensive player of the week Monday.
The fourth-year junior rushed for 163 yards and six touchdowns on a career-high 37 carries in last weekend’s 48-41 overtime win over Samford, including the 25-yard, game-winning touchdown in OT. He broke the school single-game records for touchdowns, TD runs and points (36). He tied the Southern Conference single-game mark for TD runs.
James Madison defensive end John Daka, who had nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble to help the Dukes beat Villanova, was named the FCS national defensive player of the week.
Ramsey also earned SoCon honors Monday, as did VMI place-kicker Grant Clemons (Lord Botetourt). Ramsey was named the league’s offensive player of the week, while Clemons was named the special teams player of the week for the second straight week. Clemons made both of his field-goal tries and all six of his extra-point kicks last weekend, including a 56-yard field goal to force overtime.
VMI is 4-3 overall — its most wins in 11 years. The team is 3-1 in SoCon play.
The Keydets were in the “also receiving votes” category of both the STATS FCS Top 25 media poll and the FCS Top 25 coaches poll Monday.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Hollandsworth 1-over in Q-School tourney
VENICE, Fla. — Floyd County and Virginia Tech graduate Amanda Hollandsworth shot a 1-over 73 in the first round of the LPGA Q-School Stage II tournament Monday at Plantation Golf and Country Club.
She is tied for 86th out of 185 women in the four-round tournament. At least the top 30 finishers will advance to the final stage — two Q-Series tournaments at Pinehurst Resort.
MEN’S GOLF
Keiser in 3rd at VSGA Intercollegiate
BLACKSBURG — Ferrum’s Lance Keiser is tied for third place with a 2-under 70 after the first round of the VSGA Intercollegiate state championship at Blacksburg Country Club.
Elias Haavisto of Averett and Harry Hodgert of Lynchburg are tied for first at 5-under 67. The tournament concludes Tuesday.
Lynchburg leads the team battle with a 6-under 282. There are 17 small-college teams in the field. Washington and Lee sent its “B” team, which is in seventh place. Roanoke is 10th, Southern Virginia 11th and Ferrum 12th.
WRESTLING
Walz wins bronze in Russia
Former Virginia Tech standout Ty Walz, who is now on the Hokies’ staff, won the bronze medal at 97 kilograms last weekend at the Continental Cup in Khasavyurt, Russia.
Mekhi Lewis, who is redshirting at Virginia Tech this school year, took fifth at 74 kilograms.
SWIMMING
SVU triumphs in debut meet
The Southern Virginia men’s and women’s teams won at Gallaudet last weekend in the SVU swim program’s debut. The men’s team won 150-92, while the women’s squad won 125-108.
— The Roanoke Times
