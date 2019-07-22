The VMI football team was picked last in both the Southern Conference preseason coaches poll and the SoCon preseason media poll Monday.
The Keydets went 1-10 overall and 0-8 in league play last season. They have lost 22 straight SoCon games.
Wofford, which finished in a three-way tie atop the league standings last year, topped both polls. Wofford returns nine offensive starters and five defensive starters from a team that won nine games overall, including a first-round game in the FCS playoffs.
Furman was picked second out of nine teams in both polls, with East Tennessee State third in both polls.
The SoCon coaches also handed out preseason all-conference honors Monday.
VMI receiver Javeon Lara (53 catches for 825 yards last year) and defensive back A.J. Smith (90 tackles) made the preseason first team. Quarterback Reece Udinski (school-record 3,082 yards passing) and return specialist Rohan Martin made the second team.
GOLF
Boever to appear
at Waterfront tourney
Dan Boever, a trick-shot artist and a former world long-drive champion, will perform Aug. 5 at the More Than Pink Drinks & Links tournament at The Waterfront Country Club.
Boever's show will start at 8:30 a.m., with the captain's choice tournament teeing off at 9:30 a.m.
The tournament benefits the Virginia Blue Ridge Affiliate of Susan G. Komen, which raises money for breast cancer research. To participate or sponsor the tournament, visit morethanpinksml.com.
Tickets are also on sale for the More Than Pink Drinks & Links Party and Auction, which will be held two days earlier at 6 p.m. on Aug. 3 at The Waterfront. That event also benefits the Komen affiliate. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased at bitly.com/smlpink.
Those interested in donating auction items may contact Melanie Wheeler no later than Thursday at melaniefwheeler@gmail.com or 540-400-2518.
The party will also include a 50-50 raffle. Golf balls for the raffle may be purchased at American National Bank (Westlake), Bank of Botetourt (Westlake), Emma Williams Salon, Virginia Office Supply, Franklin Glass, Moosie’s, The Waterfront Country Club, The Water’s Edge Country Club and Haywood’s Jewelers (Westlake).