mg vt vmi

VMI coach Dan Earl 

 The Roanoke Times/file December

BASKETBALL

VMI last in

SoCon polls

VMI has been picked last out of 10 teams in both the Southern Conference's preseason coaches poll and the SoCon media poll.

After winning just 11 games last season, VMI lost leading scorer Bubba Parham when he transferred to Georgia Tech.

East Tennessee State, which returns four starters from a team that won 24 games, topped both polls Monday. UNC Greensboro was second in both polls, with Furman third and defending league champ Wofford fourth.

GOLF

Davidov and Spangler

win Autumn Invitational 

Roanoke Valley teenagers Samir Davidov and Peyton Spangler combined to post rounds of 69-70 to win the Autumn Invitational tournament last weekend at Roanoke Country Club.

The team of Matt Chandler and Darryl Byrd finished second in the 36-hole event, one shot back. Chase Bailey and Zach Wellman took third at 141.

In the Senior Division, Jack Allara and Roy Foutz collaborated on rounds of 68-66 for a seven-shot victory over David Tolley and Frankie Moore.

Jack Gregory and Gary Strickfaden won the Super Senior title in a one-hole playoff over Carl Leonard and Bill Proffitt.

Load comments