VMI has hired former James River High School softball standout Haley Shotwell as both its associate athletic director for external relations and its senior woman administrator.
The Radford University graduate has worked for the Southern Conference the past three years.
Shotwell worked for The Citadel before joining the SoCon office. She is the granddaughter of former James River softball coach John Shotwell.
Football
Tech spring game to air on tape delay on ACC Network
Virginia Tech’s spring game will be televised this season for the first time since the Frank Beamer era. The ACC Network announced it will air the annual exhibition on same-day tape at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.
The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. earlier in the day at Lane Stadium.
Tech’s game is one of nine spring games that will air on the ACC Network.
TRACK AND FIELD
Tech relay teams finish second at ACC meet
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Virginia Tech finished second in the women’s distance medley relay with a time of 11 minutes, 8.41 seconds on the first day of the ACC indoor championships.
Wake Forest edged the Hokies with a time of 11:08.40.
Virginia Tech also took second in the men’s distance medley relay (9:46.28).
MEN’S SWIMMING
UVa’s Schubert wins gold at ACC meet
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia’s Ted Schubert won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:43.09 on the second night of the ACC championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
UVa’s John Walker took silver in the 500 freestyle (4:119.93).
BASEBALL
Christopher Newport 10, W&L 4
NEWPORT NEWS — Conner Clark had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Captains (5-4) to a nonconference win over the Generals (6-1).
W&L led 4-0 midway through the fifth, but CNU scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to grab the lead. CNU added four in the sixth and one in the eighth.
Zach Perkins had two hits, including a two-RBI double, for W&L.
— The Roanoke Times
