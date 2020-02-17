Brian Sheppard, the offensive coordinator who brought the pass-happy, up-tempo “Air Raid” offense to VMI, has left the Keydets to become the offensive quality control coach for Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck.
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said in a text message that he is sticking with the “Air Raid” attack. He has promoted Billy Cosh from receivers coach to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach to replace Sheppard.
Patrick Ashford, formerly a graduate assistant at Vanderbilt, has been hired as the new receivers coach.
Sheppard served as VMI’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons. He helped VMI go 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Southern Conference last fall — the most overall wins for the team since 2003 and the most conference wins for the squad since 1979.
VMI broke the school single-season records for total offense (4,887 yards) and passing yards (3,249) last fall. VMI scored 370 points, the second-best total in school history. VMI ranked 35th in the FCS in scoring offense (30.8 ppg) and 18th in passing offense (286.6 ypg).
QB Reece Udinski broke his own VMI single-season records for passing yards (3,276) and completions (306) in 2019. He also broke the VMI single-season records for total offense (3,155 yards), completion percentage (63.9%) and 200-yard passing games (11) last season. He began the year by throwing an FCS-record 368 consecutive passes without an interception. He threw 19 touchdown passes last year, one off the school record he tied in 2018. Teammate Alex Ramsey had a school-record 22 rushing TDs, earning second-team All-America honors.
Cosh, the son of Delaware defensive coordinator and ex-Virginia Tech linebacker Chris Cosh, was VMI’s receivers coach the past two seasons. The former University of Houston backup QB was a graduate assistant at Indiana in 2016 and 2017.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Virginia Tech 5, Radford 2
BLACKSBURG — After taking the doubles point on wins from Erika Cheng/Nina Sorkin (6-3) and Elizabet Danailova / Nika Kozar (6-1), the Hokies won four of the six singles matches to pick up a win over the Highlanders.
Sorkin (6-3, 6-1), Kosar (6-6, 6-1) and Cheng (6-4, 6-1) also picked up wins in the singles along with Natalie Novotna (6-0, 6-1).
Radford picked up singles wins from Tyler Blalock (6-4, 6-4) and Katy Fruehauf (6-1, 6-3).
SOFTBALL
Ferrum sweeps Greensboro
FERRUM — The Panthers opened their season by sweeping a doubleheader from the Pride.
In the opener, Keri Hamlet went 2-for-4 driving in a run and scoring two and winning pitcher Ashton Lambeth hit a solo homer in Ferrum’s 5-2 win.
Lambeth tossed a complete game giving up two runs, both unearned, off of five hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
In the nightcap, Ariel Eure drove in three runs with a two-run homer and a solo shot as Ferrum won 6-4.
Lyndsey Sears picked up the win with a complete game in the circle, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out 4 and walking three.
Sears also drove in three runs going 2-for-3 at the plate.
