VIRGINIA BEACH — Matthew Goldberg scored n the 51st minute to give the Virginia Wesleyan men’s soccer team a 1-0 win over No. 4 Washington and Lee on Saturday.
The Marlins (6-8, 3-2 ODAC) snapped the 10-game unbeaten streak of the Generals (10-2-2, 4-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
Bridgewater 4,
No. 13 Roanoke 1
BRIDGEWATER — Thomas White recorded two goals to lead the Eagles (4-9-1, 2-3 ODAC) past the Maroons (12-1-2, 4-1-1).
Hampden-Sydney 4, Ferrum 1
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Cole Burton scored twice for the Tigers (9-5-1, 4-0-1 ODAC), who scored three unanswered goals to beat the Panthers (10-5, 3-3).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Washington and Lee 0,
Va. Wesleyan 0, 2 OT
VIRGINIA BEACH — The Generals (12-0-2, 5-0-1 ODAC) saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end in a scoreless draw with the Marlins (7-3-3, 3-2-1).
Grace Coombs recorded six saves for W&L.
Roanoke 2,
Lynchburg 1
LYNCHBURG — Hailey Davis of the Maroons tied the game in the 69th minute and Kathryn Van Orden scored in the 77th minute to lift the Maroons (11-3-1, 5-1 ODAC) to their first win over the Hornets (9-4-1, 4-2) since 2007.
Chris Martin (Blacksburg) posted seven saves for Roanoke.
Ferrum 0, EMU 0, 2 OT
HARRISONBURG — The Panthers (7-5-2, 3-2-1 ODAC) and Eastern Mennonite (9-3-1, 3-2-1) battled to a draw.
Taylor Dodson recorded nine saves for Ferrum.
Campbell 1, Radford 0
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Katie Lockwood scored in the 50th minute and the Camels (10-3-2, 6-1-1 Big South) held on for the win over Radford (11-5, 5-3).
Lexi Dean posted eight saves for Radford.
VOLLEYBALL
W&L wins twice
VIRGINIA BEACH — W&L (20-5, 7-3) picked up a pair of ODAC wins, downing Virginia Wesleyan 25-20, 14-25, 26-24, 25-18 and topping Hollins 25-10. 25-15, 27-29, 25-16.
W&L’s Anna Soroka totaled her 2,000th career assist in the win over the Marlins. Brynne Gould had 17 kills in the win over Hollins.
In the final match of the day, Virginia Wesleyan (19-7, 9-2) recorded a 20-25, 28-26, 30-28, 25-15 win over Hollins (13-13, 2-9).
FIELD HOCKEY
Washington and Lee 3, Virginia Wesleyan 0
VIRGINIA BEACH — Lauren Paolano scored two goals to lead the Generals (7-5, 4-0 ODAC) past the Marlins (4-10, 1-3).
Shenandoah 3, Roanoke 2, OT
Kelsey Jones scored with under a minute remaining in overtime as the Hornets (11-3, 4-1 ODAC) topped the host Maroons (8-7, 1-4).
