BLACKSBURG — Kelsey Irwin scored a pair of free-kick goals in the final 15 minutes of the match to lift No. 25 Virginia Tech to a 2-1 ACC women’s soccer win over Boston College on senior night Thursday at Thompson Field.
After a scoreless first half, Boston College (8-6-2, 1-6-1) took the lead in the 70th minute when Olivia Vaughn connected with Gaby Carreiro, who finished past Virginia Tech goalie Mandy McGlynn low to the right side.
The Hokies (11-3-2, 3-3-2) drew level in the 76th minute when Irwin found the top right corner on a free kick from just outside the penalty area and took the lead for good when Irwin repeated the feat from 30 yards.
Virginia Tech will wrap up the regular season with road games at North Carolina on Sunday and then against Pittsburgh on Halloween night.
No. 1 Virginia 3, No. 12 Louisville 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Meghan McCool netted two goals and Sydney Zandi added one as the top ranked Cavaliers (13-0-3, 5-0-3 ACC) blanked the 12th ranked Cardinals (11-2-2, 4-2-2).
Diana Ordonez and Rebecca Jarrett dealt out an assist each for Virginia which outshot Louisville 17-2.
It was the Cavs’ seventh straight ACC shutout. Virginia last surrendered a goal in a 1-1 tie at Wake Forest on Sept. 20.
