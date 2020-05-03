Rochard

Virginia Tech pitcher Keely Rochard has been named a first-team All-American for her efforts in the abbreviated softball season.

Rochard was 15-3 with a 1.52 ERA before the softball season was cut short in March because of COVID-19. The junior had 183 strikeouts and 24 walks in 120 innings.

She led Division I in wins and strikeouts and tied for the Division I lead in shutouts (seven).

Virginia Tech (21-4) finished No. 16 in the final national coaches poll.

MEN'S GOLF

W&L's Peccie honored

Washington and Lee senior Brian Peccie has been named a third-team Division III All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

He became only the second golfer in the W&L program's history to earn All-America honors three times in his career.

Peccie had a school-record scoring average of 72.18 during the abbreviated golf season. He played 11 rounds. He tied for fifth at the Savannah Invitational with a 7-under 209, which was the second-lowest 54-hole score in the program's history.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Area athletes cited

Swimmers and divers from Virginia Tech, Virginia and Washington and Lee have earned All-America honors from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American.

All-America honors are usually based strictly on how swimmers and divers fare at the NCAA championships. But the NCAA championships were canceled in March, so this year All-America honors were awarded to every swimmer and diver who had qualified for the NCAAs.

Virginia Tech men honored were Filippo Dal Maso, Thomas Hallock, Antani Ivanov, Blake Manoff, Ananias Pouch, Lane Stone, Samuel Tornqvist and Noah Zawadzki.

Tech women recognized were Teagan Moravek, Joelle Vereb and Regan Westwood.

UVa men honored were Ryan Baker, Keefer Barnum, Joseph Clark, Walker Creedon, Justin Gredner, Konnar Klinksiek, Samuel Schilling, Frederick Schubert, Ian Shelton, Casey Storch, John Walker, Cooper Wozencraft and Jack Wright.

UVa women recognized were Megan Moroney, Morgan Hill, Sydney Dusel, Caroline Gmelich, Paige Madden, Marcella Maguire, Jocelyn Porter, Abby Richter, Emma Seiberlich, Kyla Valls, Julia Menkhaus, Jessica Nava, Alexis Wenger, Jennifer Bell, Lexi Cuomo, Maddie Donohoe, Kate Douglass and Ella Nelson (Nashville, Tenn.).

Patrick Sullivan of W&L was recognized on the Division III men's side.

W&L women honored were Emily Hageboeck, Ali MacQueen, Mattie Grant, Caroline Baber, Claudia Barnett, Turner Bobbitt and Sara Gaston.

