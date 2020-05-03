Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard has been named a first-team All-American by Softball America.
Rochard was 15-3 with a 1.52 ERA before the softball season was cut short in March because of COVID-19. The junior had 183 strikeouts and 24 walks in 120 innings.
She led Division I in wins and strikeouts and tied for the Division I lead in shutouts (seven).
Virginia Tech (21-4) finished No. 16 in the final national coaches poll.
MEN'S GOLF
W&L's Peccie honored
Washington and Lee senior Brian Peccie has been named a third-team Division III All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
He became only the second golfer in the W&L program's history to earn All-America honors three times in his career.
Peccie had a school-record scoring average of 72.18 during the abbreviated golf season. He played 11 rounds. He tied for fifth at the Savannah Invitational with a 7-under 209, which was the second-lowest 54-hole score in the program's history.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Area athletes cited
Swimmers and divers from Virginia Tech, Virginia and Washington and Lee have earned All-America honors from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American.
All-America honors are usually based strictly on how swimmers and divers fare at the NCAA championships. But the NCAA championships were canceled in March, so this year All-America honors were awarded to every swimmer and diver who had qualified for the NCAAs.
Virginia Tech men honored were Filippo Dal Maso, Thomas Hallock, Antani Ivanov, Blake Manoff, Ananias Pouch, Lane Stone, Samuel Tornqvist and Noah Zawadzki.
Tech women recognized were Teagan Moravek, Joelle Vereb and Regan Westwood.
UVa men honored were Ryan Baker, Keefer Barnum, Joseph Clark, Walker Creedon, Justin Gredner, Konnar Klinksiek, Samuel Schilling, Frederick Schubert, Ian Shelton, Casey Storch, John Walker, Cooper Wozencraft and Jack Wright.
UVa women recognized were Megan Moroney, Morgan Hill, Sydney Dusel, Caroline Gmelich, Paige Madden, Marcella Maguire, Jocelyn Porter, Abby Richter, Emma Seiberlich, Kyla Valls, Julia Menkhaus, Jessica Nava, Alexis Wenger, Jennifer Bell, Lexi Cuomo, Maddie Donohoe, Kate Douglass and Ella Nelson (Nashville, Tenn.).
Patrick Sullivan of W&L was recognized on the Division III men's side.
W&L women honored were Emily Hageboeck, Ali MacQueen, Mattie Grant, Caroline Baber, Claudia Barnett, Turner Bobbitt and Sara Gaston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.