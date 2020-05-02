Dave Cianelli of Virginia Tech has been named the state Division I women's indoor track and field coach of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
Virginia's Jada Seaman was named both the indoor field athlete of the year and the field rookie athlete of the year.
Cianelli steered the Tech women's track and field team to its first ACC indoor title since 2008.
Seaman won the long jump at the ACC championships with a school-record jump of 21 feet, 2 1/2 inches. It was the sixth-best jump in NCAA Division I this season. But the NCAA indoor track and field championships were canceled because of COVID-19.
Seaman was joined on the Division I all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Caitlan Tate, Sarah Edwards, Sara Freix, Rachel Baxter and Essence Henderson and UVa's Halle Hazzard, Alexis Woodley, Kyasia Caldwell and Alix Still. UVa and Tech each put a relay team on the first team as well.
On the small-college side, the first team included Southern Virginia's Mesi Havea and Washington and Lee's Nikki Doherty, Annie Cunningham and Alexa Castellana.
MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING
Hokie, Kedyet, General cited
Virginia Tech's Noah Zawadzki has been named the state Division I men's co-diver of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
VMI's Bridger Thurston was named the rookie diver of the year
Zawadzki took third in the 1-meter event at the ACC championships. He finished second in the platform event and third in the 1-meter and 3-meter events at the NCAA zone meet. He qualified for the NCAA national championships in all three events, but the meet was canceled.
Thurston took ninth in the 1-meter event at the America East championships.
Zawadzki was joined on the all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Thomas Hallock, Sam Tornqvist, A.J. Pouch, Blake Manoff and Antani Ivanov and UVa's Ryan Baker, Jack Waller, Samuel Schilling, Joe Clark, Keefer Barnum, Ted Schubert, Casey Storch, Walker Creedon and Bryce Shelton. The first team also included two relay teams from UVa and one from Tech.
On the small-college front, Patrick Sullivan of W&L was named the state swimmer of the year.
Sullivan won the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle at the ODAC championships, where he was also on three winning relay teams. He would have competed in the NCAAs in the 200 freestyle if the meet had not been canceled.
He was joined on the small-college all-state first team by Roanoke's Josh Rauch and Connor Kinkema and W&L's Connor Van Vooren, Danny Lynch, Jared Nickodem, Steve Warren, Evan Kramer and Fitz Rawls.
