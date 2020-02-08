BLACKSBURG — Three Virginia Tech wrestlers were honored on senior night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Moss Arts Center prior to the seventh-ranked Hokies winning nine of the 10 bouts in their 46-3 win over Duke on Saturday evening.
After the Blue Devils forfeited the match at 125 pounds, Collin Gerardi picked up the first of Tech’s bonus-point wins with a pin of Harrison Campbell at 133.
Mitch Moore also won by forfeit at 141, followed by a technical fall win by freshman Bryce Andonian at 149 and a B.C. LaPrade pin at 157.
LaPrade was honored on Senior Night, despite being a redshirt junior. Normal starter at 165, senior David McFadden, had the night off, as newcomer Caden Darber made his debut, which he lost in a tough 3-1 decision to Ben Anderson.
From there, it was all Hokies as Cody Hughes won at 174 in his final home match of his career, followed by newcomer Cody Howard getting a big 23-6 technical fall win at 184. Stan Smeltzer notched his team-leading ninth bonus point win of the season with a major decision at 197 and John Borst finished the night with a technical fall victory at heavyweight.
Wrestling
Generals set dual win mark, sweep Centennial quad
WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Washington and Lee wrestling team set a program record for dual match wins in a season by sweeping all three matches at a Centennial Conference quad meet hosted by McDaniel.
The Generals defeated Merchant Marine Academy 29-14, Johns Hopkins 35-10 and the host Green Terror 34-12.
Charlie Cunningham (133), Bryce Crew (141), Ryan Luth (157) and Rexx Hallyburton each won all three bouts for Washington and Lee, which improved to 16-5 overall in dual matches and 5-1 in conference tilts. The 1972-73 team had set the standard for wins when it went 13-5.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
No. 23 Va. Tech 17, Davidson 10
BLACKSBURG — First-year midfielder Kayla Frank recorded three goals and five assists, including the game’s first three goals, as the Hokies downed the Wildcats to open the 2020 season.
Paige Petty added five goals and Emma Crooks tallied three for Virginia Tech (1-0).
Davidson (0-1) was paced by three goals from Sam Rippley and two apiece from Gianna New and Shannon Blee.
No. 8 UVa 14, No. 15 Navy 13, OT
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ashlyn McGovern scored five goals, including the game-tying goal and the game-winning goal 46 seconds into overtime as the Cavaliers rallied to trip the Midshipmen.
Nora Bowen added three goals and three assists for Virginia (1-0), including assisting the game-tying goal from McGovern.
Navy (0-1) was paced by Natalie Irwin with four goals and two goals apiece from Annalise Heyward, Moriah Snyder, Kayla Harris and Nicole Victory.
Radford 15, St. Francis (Pa.) 8
LORETTO, Pa. — Lindsey Carroll and Grace Gleason each scored four times as the Highlanders opened the new season with a victory over the host Red Flash.
Amanda Paino added three goals and an assist and Maddie Bowman made nine saves for Radford (1-0).
St. Francis (0-1) got two goals apiece from Amanda Heidt, Emileigh Scott and Autumn McHenry and 13 saves from keeper Linsey Kilian.
SOFTBALL
Hokies get another sweep
CONWAY, S.C. — The Virginia Tech softball team completed its second consecutive doubleheader sweep at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic, hosted by Coastal Carolina University.
The Hokies defeated Campbell 11-3 and East Carolina 4-2 on Saturday evening.
Kaylee Hewitt and Keely Rochard picked up the pitching wins while the Hokies got home runs from Maddi Banks and Ashley Whitley against the Camels and Kelsey Brown and Jayme Bailey against the Pirates in the nightcap.
Men’s lacrosse
No. 1 Virginia 12, No. 14 Loyola (Md.) 9
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Matt Moore recorded three goals and two assists and Payton Cormier added three goals as the top-ranked Cavaliers built a big first-half lead and held off a late rally to scored the win over the 14th-ranked Greyhounds at Klockner Stadium.
Ian Laviano notched two goals and an assist and goalie Alex Rode made 19 saves for Virginia (1-0).
Loyola (0-1) got two goals apiece from Kevin Lindley, Aidan Olmstead and Logan Devereaux and 15 saves from netminder Sam Shafer.
No. 7 York (Pa.) 13, No. 13 Washington and Lee 9
LEXINGTON — Dylan Wolf scored two of his three goals in the fourth quarter as the Spartans out-scored the Generals 4-0 in the final frame to claim the win in the 2020 season opener for both clubs.
Chandler Schmidt also scored three goals and goalkeeper Jack Michael made 11 saves for York (1-0).
Washington and Lee (0-1) was led by attacker Taylor Witherell with three goals, Will Schnorr with two goals and 12 saves from netminder Jack Taylor.
Baseball
Roanoke 9, Lagrange 6
LAGRANGE, Ga. — the Maroons put five runs on the board in the eighth inning, highlighted by a Will Merriken two-run double, and held on the win in the season opener for both teams.
Merriken and Hunter Andrews had three RBIs each, with Andrews, Cale Agee and Gavin Kendrick scoring two run each.
Chris Dudley picked up the win, throwing three innings, allowing four runs on three hits with two strike outs and a walk. Kevin Ledford earned the save.
Ferrum 8, Christopher Newport 7
FERRUM — Grey Sherfey drove in what proved to be the winning run with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Panthers held on to top the Captains.
Christopher Newport scored two runs in the ninth with two outs and had the tying run on second but SamMcLaughin, who earned the save, force a ground out to end the game.
Sherfey drove in a total of four runs and scored one with four hits and Josh Greenway (Hidden Valley/North Cross) had two hits with a pair of RBIs.
