CINCINNATI — Paige Petty scored five goals, Kayla Frank four and Taylor Caskey three as the No. 23 Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse team won 20-5 over host Cincinnati on Wednesday.
Sarah Lubnow added two goals and Jacelyn Lazore dished out three assists for Tech.
The Hokies (5-1) held a 39-7 advantage over the Bearcats (0-4) in shots and a 23-12 edge on ground balls.
Women’s lacrosse
Richmond 13, No. 7 Virginia 12, 2OT
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Lindsey Frank scored with six seconds remaining in the second overtime as the Spiders (5-0) knocked off the No. 7 Cavaliers (4-1).
Sam Geiersbach scored for Richmond with 55 seconds remaining in regulation to force the extra period.
Sammy Mueller, Courtlynne Caskin and Olivia Schildmeyer scored three goals each, as UVa overcame a three-goal halftime deficit to take the lead in the second half.
Taylor Regan dished out three assists for the Cavaliers.
W&L 22, Rhodes 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kit McNiff and Christina Cavallo scored four goals each and Dani Murray and Katherine Faria added three goals each as the Generals (2-1) routed the Lynx (2-2).
Landon Shelley dished out five assists for W&L which outshot Rhodes 44-12.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Greensboro 14, Ferrum 11
FERRUM — Austin Abourjilie netted six goals as the Pride (2-2) fought back from a goal down at the half to outscore the Panthers 8-4 in the second half to pick up a nonconference road win.
Ferrum (202) was led by Derek Farwell and Mackoy Bodmer with three goals each and Malachi Maxwell with two.
Patrick Martinek recorded 20 saves for the Panthers who were outshot 58-28.
Baseball
Hampden-Sydney 3, Southern Virginia 0
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY – The Tigers (5-3) put three runs on the board in the third inning in a win over the Knights.
Jonathan Triesler earned the win. The right-hander allowed three hits while striking out nine and walking none in eight innings of work.
Bridger Taylor, Mitch Tyse, Riley Daniels and Cole Campanile had one hit each for Southern Virginia (6-3).
