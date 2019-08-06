The men's and women's soccer teams at both Virginia and Virginia Tech made the Top 25 preseason coaches polls Tuesday.
On the men's side, UVa is ranked No. 12 and Virginia Tech is No. 16. Both teams reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament last year.
Defending NCAA champ Maryland tops the men's poll. Seven ACC men's teams are ranked, as is No. 17 James Madison.
On the women's side, UVa is No. 9 and Virginia Tech is No. 25. Both teams made the Sweet 16 last year.
Defending NCAA champ Florida State tops the women's poll. Seven ACC women's teams are ranked.
CROSS COUNTRY
SVU hires Chandler
Southern Virginia announced the hiring of Kyle Chandler as the director of track and field and cross country, as well as the head men's and women's cross country coach.
Chandler spent the past 10 years as the head cross country coach at NCAA Division I member Arkansas State, where he was also an assistant track and field coach. He was the named the Sun Belt women's cross country coach of the year in 2013, when he led Arkansas State to the league title.
Clint May, who had been the SVU cross country coach, has left the school to become the head cross country coach at Division I member Montana. May has returned to the state where he used to be a high school coach.