Two baseball players from Virginia and two from Virginia Tech have earned All-America honors for the abbreviated 2020 baseball season from Collegiate Baseball.
UVa third baseman Zack Gelof (.349, five homers, 24 runs scored) and UVa center fielder Chris Newell (.407, four homers, 20 RBIs) made the second team. Newell became the first UVa freshman to earn All-America honors since Danny Hultzen in 2008.
Virginia Tech pitcher Ian Seymour (3-0, 2.21 ERA, 40 strikeouts) and catcher Carson Taylor (.431, seven doubles, 20 RBIs) made the third team.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Subhash recognized
UVa freshman Natasha Subhash has been named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association national rookie of the year for the abbreviated tennis season.
She went 26-6, beating 15 nationally ranked foes and winning the ITA Atlantic Region championship.
ETC.
Willoughby, Schubert
earn scholarships
UVa women's basketball star Jocelyn Willoughby and UVa swimmer Ted Schubert have won Winter Sports Postgraduate Scholarships from the NCAA. Each will receive a $10,000 scholarship for graduate school.
Twenty-one men and 21 women on winter sports teams were chosen for their athletic and academic achievements, campus involvement, community service, volunteer activities and leadership.
Willoughby was chosen in the first round of the WNBA draft. She made the All-ACC first team and the Academic All-America third team. She became the first UVa women's basketball player to earn an NCAA postgraduate scholarship since 1985.
Schubert, who won the 200 individual medley and 400 individual medley at the ACC championships this year, became the first UVa men's swimmer to earn an NCAA postgraduate scholarship since 1981.
Athletes honored
for academics
Virginia Tech's Sara Freix (3.54 GPA) has been named to the academic all-district team for women's track and field and cross country.
Southern Virginia's Michael Myers (3.97) earned the honor for men's track and field and cross country.
Athletes in some other sports earned academic all-district honors as part of an at-large team. Making that team on the women's side were UVa swimmer Paige Madden (3.63), UVa lacrosse player Sammy Mueller (3.71), Washington and Lee swimmer Laura Bruce (3.99) and W&L swimmer Emily Hageboeck (3.84).
Earning the honor on the men's side were UVa swimmer Ted Schubert (3.79), UVa tennis player Carl Soderlund (3.70), W&L wrestler Rexx Hallyburton (3.76), W&L lacrosse player Jack Hodgson (3.72) and W&L golfer Brian Peccie (3.87).
