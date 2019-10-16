Virginia Tech was picked 10th and Virginia 11th in the ACC’s preseason women’s basketball poll, which was announced Wednesday.
Louisville was picked first out of 15 teams, receiving 34 first-place votes and 713 points from a 49-member panel of ACC coaches, media members and sports information directors.
UVa’s Jocelyn Willoughby made the panel’s 10-woman preseason All-ACC team.
Louisville tied Notre Dame for the ACC regular-season title and lost in the Elite Eight last year. The Cardinals must replace three WNBA draft picks. But two starters return, as well as 2018-19 ACC sixth player of the year Dana Evans.
“We have a lot of talent,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said earlier this month at ACC women’s basketball media day.
Louisville has added Georgia Tech transfers Elizabeth Balogun, who was the 2018-19 ACC freshman of the year, and Elizabeth Dixon. Both received NCAA waivers last month enabling them to play this season without having to sit out a year.
“It’s definitely going to help us with depth and experience,” Walz said.
North Carolina State was picked second in the poll, with Florida State third.
Notre Dame, which must replace five WNBA draft picks from a team that won the ACC tournament and lost in the NCAA tournament title game, was picked fourth.
“I’m going to do a lot of teaching this year,” Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw said. “It’s been very different. My patience will definitely be tested because for me, the bar’s never lowered.”
WOMEN’S GOLF
Hollandsworth 7-over at Q-School tourney
VENICE, Fla. — Floyd County and Virginia Tech graduate Amanda Hollandsworth is at 7-over 223 entering the final round of the LPGA Q-School Stage II tournament at Plantation Golf and Country Club.
She shot a 3-over 75 in Wednesday’s third round. She is tied for 132nd place out of 183 women.
MEN’S SOCCER
Radford 3, USC Upstate 0
RADFORD — Mouhameth Thiam scored the first of two first-half goals in the 31st minute for the Highlanders (5-7-2, 2-3 Big South) against the Spartans (3-9, 1-4).
Radford added goals by Baye Djibril Faye with an assist from Thure Ilgner in the 33rd minute and an unassisted goal by Victor Valls in the 59th minute.
Joseba Incera recorded three saves for Radford.
No. 13 Roanoke 2, Randolph 0
The Maroons (12-0-2, 4-0-1 ODAC) scored two second-half goals to top the Wildcats (7-6-1, 2-3).
Liam Camilleri scored first off of an assist from Tim Leuenberger in the 62nd minute. Camilleri then dished out an assist for Isaac Wolf (Hidden Valley) goal in the 87th minute.
It was a tightly played game with Roanoke holding an 11-10 edge in shots and both teams recording four corner kicks each.
No. 4 Washington and Lee 4, Lynchburg 0
LEXINGTON — Samuel Bass, Connor Wharton, Seth Chapman and John Peterson each scored for the No. 4 Generals (10-1-2, 4-0 ODAC) against the Hornets (4-4-5, 1-1-2).
W&L outshot Lynchburg 19-5 in extending its unbeaten streak to 10 games.
Keeper Michael Nyc also tied the program record of eight shutouts in a season.
Ferrum 1, Eastern Mennonite 0
HARRISONBURG — Louis Scott, with an assist from Leo Galpin, scored in the 83rd minute for the visiting Panthers (10-4, 3-2 ODAC) against the Royals (5-10, 0-4).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Radford 4, Hampton 0
RADFORD — Nelia Perez netted two goals and dished out an assist for the Highlanders (11-4, 5-2 Big South) against the Pirates (1-12-1, 0-6-1).
Gabi Paupst and Kateri Schoettinger scored one goal apiece, and Paupst added an assist for Radford, which outshot Hampton 20-9.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sweet Briar 1, Southern Virginia 0, OT
BUENA VISTA — Ingrid Kalwitz Blanco, with an assist from Alexis Jones, hit the game winner for the Vixens (5-7).
Kyla Nase recorded four saves for the Knights (0-12) who were outshot 13-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.