CONWAY, S.C. — A single and a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Iowa a 4-3, eight-inning win over Virginia Tech’s softball team on Sunday on the final day of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic at Coastal Carolina.
Avery Guy had a solo home run and Mia Ruther had three hits and an RBI for the Hawkeyes (3-1), who got a solid pitching effort from Allison Doocy and Lauren Shaw.
The Hokies (4-1) got a solo home run from freshman Grayson Cruce and a two-run single from Olivia Lattin, which gave Tech a short-lived 3-2 lead in the fifth inning.
Tech starting pitcher Keely Rochard struck out 15 batters in the game, giving her a total of 34 strikeouts in her first three games.
Baseball
Maroons, Panthers split doubleheader
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Conner Butler’s RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning was the difference in Roanoke College’s 4-3 win in the opener of a doubleheader with LaGrange on Sunday. The Panthers rallied to claim a 6-2 victory in the nightcap.
Will Smith and Hunter Andrews each knocked in a run and Ryan Cloude tossed three innings of one-hit relief to earn the win in the opener. Kevin Ledford notched his second save for Roanoke (2-1).
LaGrange (1-2) got all its runs from a three-run homer from E.J. Churchich in the bottom of the first.
Judd Moore did the damage in the nightcap for the Panthers, driving in three runs with a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly. The Maroons got RBIs from Cale Agee and pinch-hitter Troy Ferrell.
No. 25 C. Newport 8, Ferrum 2
FERRUM — Alec Reilly’s grand slam highlighted a five-run seventh inning that powered the Captains past the Panthers (1-1).
After Christopher Newport (1-1) put together three runs in the top of the third, Ferrum’s Tim Ortega hit a solo home run in the bottom of the frame to make it 3-1.
Ortega came up with a run-scoring double in the fifth to close the gap to 3-2 before the game-clinching seventh.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
School records fall at Doc Hale Elite
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s Caitlan Tate broke her own school record in the 300 meters with a winning time of 23.39 seconds Saturday on the final day of the Doc Hale Elite meet.
The Tech women’s 4x400 relay team of Arlicia Bush, Kennedy Dennis, Nykah Smith and Tate broke the school mark in that event with a winning time of 3:36.24.
Virginia’s Halle Hazzard broke her own UVa record in the women’s 60 meters with a winning time of 7.31 seconds, while Sam Young broke a 15-year-old UVa record in the men’s pole vault with a fifth-place vault of 17 feet, 5 1/2 inches.
UVa’s Jordan Scott broke the meet record in the men’s triple jump with a winning jump of 54 feet, 7 1/4 inches, which is the best jump in the NCAA so far this season.
Tech’s Cole Beck (Blacksburg) won the men’s 60 meters.
Chambers breaks own sprinting mark
LEXINGTON — Alleghany High School graduate La’Tisha Chambers of Radford broke her own school record in the women’s 60 meters with a winning time of 7.59 seconds Saturday on the final day of the VMI Winter Relays.
She also won the 200 meters.
VMI’s Jahanzib Shabaz broke the facility record in the men’s 800 with a winning time of 1:52.31, as well as the facility record in the 1,000 with a winning time of 2:25.54.
W&L records fall
Nikki Doherty of W&L broke her own school record in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a winning time of 9.08 seconds Saturday at the Noke Elite Meet at Roanoke College.
Joe O’Connor broke the W&L record in the men’s pole vault with a winning vault of 15 feet, 7 1/4 inches.
W&L won the women’s team title. W&L was second on the men’s side.
