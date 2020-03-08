PITTSBURGH — Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) of Virginia Tech and Jay Aiello of Virginia won titles Sunday at the ACC wrestling championships.
The top-ranked and top-seeded Bolen beat the second-ranked and second-seeded Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State 2-1.
The top-seeded Aiello beat North Carolina’s Brandon Whitman 10-4 in the 197-pound final. He became the first Cavalier to win the ACC title in that weight class in 11 years.
North Carolina State won the team crown for the second straight year. UVa was fourth and Virginia Tech fifth out of six teams.
Fourth-seeded Jake Wentzel of Pittsburgh beat third-seeded David McFadden of Virginia Tech 2-1 in the 165-pound final.
Top seed Austin O’Connor of UNC beat second-seeded Bryce Andonian of the Hokies 11-7 in the 149-pound final.
Second-seeded Jakob Camacho of State upset top-seeded Jack Mueller of UVa 11-4 in the 125-pound final.
Bolen, Aiello, McFadden, Andonian and Mueller earned bids to the NCAA championships.
Also earning NCAA bids from Tech were Joey Prata, who took third at 125; Collin Gerardi, who took fifth at 133; B.C. LaPrade, who was fifth at 157; Cody Hughes, who was fourth at 174; and John Borst, who took third at heavyweight.
Also earning bids from UVa were Louie Hayes, who took third at 133; Justin McCoy, who was third at 157; Cam Coy, who was fourth at 165; and Quinn Miller, who was fifth at heavyweight.
WRESTLING
VMI’s Richards wins SoCon title
BOONE, N.C. — VMI’s Neal Richards won the 174-pound title for the second time at the Southern Conference championships.
Richards earned a bid to the NCAAs.
He defeated The Citadel’s Kyle Kretzer by technical fall in the opening round and defeated Campbell’s Austin Kraisser 3-1 by sudden victory in the semifinals. He defeated Appalachian State’s Thomas Flitz 12-5 in the finals.
The Keydets finished sixth in the team standings.
SOFTBALL
No. 19 Virginia Tech 7, UVa 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Keely Rochard tossed her fifth career no-hitter to shut out the Cavaliers (8-12, 0-6 ACC) for the third straight day.
She struck out 11 and walked none. An error by Rochard in the second inning provided UVa’s only base runner.
This was the second straight year that Tech shut out UVa three times. This is the first time Tech has ever recorded six straight shutout wins over a conference foe.
Meredith Slaw had a three-run homer and an RBI grounder for Virginia Tech (19-4, 3-0). Jayme Bailey had an RBI double and an RBI single.
Salem sweeps No. 13 Ferrum
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Kayla Ogle tossed a five-hit shutout in the opener and Miranda Barker doubled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh of the nightcap as Salem College (7-5) swept a doubleheader from Ferrum by scores of 4-0 and 3-2.
Ferrum (10-3) got RBI singles from Bayley Cunningham and Arielle Eure in the nightcap.
BASEBALL
Va. Tech 7, Ga. Tech 6, 10 innings
ATLANTA — Brennan Reback scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th inning to enable the Hokies to salvage the final game of the weekend series.
Virginia Tech starter Ian Seymour struck out 14 batters in six innings — the most strikeouts ever by a Hokie in an ACC game. Seymour and five relievers combined for 19 strikeouts — the most ever by the team in an ACC game.
Reback singled with one out in the 10th, advanced to second on an error, stole third and scored when reliever Jackson Finley of Georgia Tech (10-5, 2-1) uncorked a wild pitch.
Carson Taylor doubled and drove in three runs to lead Virginia Tech (9-5, 1-2).
Virginia 10, No. 7 N.C. State 3
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Max Cotier had three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs to help the Cavaliers beat the Wolfpack (13-2, 1-2 ACC) in the rubber game of the weekend series.
UVa won a series from State for the first time in seven years.
Zack Gelof added a pair of homers and three RBIs for the Cavaliers (12-4, 2-1).
UVa scored six times in the second inning.
Radford 12, Canisius 2
RADFORD — J.D. Mundy (Northside) belted a grand slam that highlighted a seven-run seventh inning for the Highlanders.
The game was tied at 2 entering the bottom of the seventh.
Radford (8-7) swept the weekend series from the Golden Griffins (3-11-1).
Colby Higgerson doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Radford. Teammate Ryan Bywaters tossed 6 2/3 solid innings.
Binghamton 7, VMI 2
LEXINGTON — Shane Marshall doubled and drove in three runs as the Bearcats (5-7) downed the Keydets to sweep the weekend series.
Bobby Minotti socked a two-run homer for VMI (4-11).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
No. 3 Syracuse 18, No. 22 Va. Tech 8
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Meaghan Tyrrell and Emily Hawryschuk each scored four goals as the Orange downed the Hokies in the Crown Classic at Hough High School.
Megan Carney added three goals for Syracuse (7-1, 1-0), which snapped Tech’s six-game winning streak.
Sarah Lubnow led Virginia Tech (7-2, 1-1) with two goals.
No. 6 W&L 12, No. 3 Gettysburg 9
LEXINGTON — Katherine Faria scored four goals and Allie Schwab added three more as the Generals beat the Bullets (3-1).
W&L (5-1) trailed 9-8 with 11:40 left but scored the final four goals of the game. Christina Cavallo scored both of her goals in the four-goal outburst.
It was first win for W&L against Gettysburg since 1993.
The victory extended the Generals’ program-record home winning streak to 22 games.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Brown 14, No. 8 UVa 13
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Bears (3-2) scored 11 goals in the second half to rally past the Cavaliers.
With UVa down 12-10, Matt Moore and Dox Aitken scored to tie the game with 7:49 left. Brown took the lead for good at 13-12 on a goal by Colby Gendron with 6:17 left. After a UVa turnover, Brown scored an empty-net goal with 42 seconds left for a 14-12 cushion.
Moore recorded a career-high seven goals and 10 points for Virginia (4-2).
WOMEN’S GOLF
Virginia Tech finishes second
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Virginia Tech finished second out of 12 teams at the Gators Invitational.
Florida won the title with a two-day total of 10-over 850, 18 strokes ahead of the Hokies.
Virginia Tech’s Jessica Spicer finished third in the individual battle at 3-over 213.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.