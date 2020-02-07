CONWAY, S.C. — Virginia Tech’s softball team opened its season with a pair of victories on Friday.
The Hokies downed Iowa 9-1 in five innings in their first game and topped host Coastal Carolina 11-2 in the second game of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic.
In the opener, the Hokies got two hits each from Maddie Rountree, Kelsey Bennett and Mackenzie Lawter with Bennett driving in three runs, including a two-run homer, and Rountree plating two.
Al Velazquez drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double and also scored three times for Tech.
Kaylee Hewit picked up the win, throwing a complete game, giving up three hits while striking out three and walking seven.
In the nightcap, Kelsey Brown drove in a pair of runs and scored once on three hits, Grayson Cruce had three RBIs and Velazquez knocked in two runs and scored twice to lead the Hokies.
Winning pitcher Keely Rochard tossed a complete game, giving up two runs off of seven hits while striking out 10 and walking none.
SOFTBALL
Virginia 10, Charlotte 5, 11 inn.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cavaliers put five runs on the board in the 11th inning to pick up an opening-day win over the host 49ers at the Charlotte Invitational.
Donna Friedman hit a two-run homer, Kate Covington a two-run triple and an RBI-single by Bailey Winscott accounted for the 11th inning outburst.
Tori Gilbert went 3 for 4, driving in a run and scoring twice and Covington drove in three runs and scored twice for the Cavs.
Mackenzie Wooten picked up the win in relief, throwing 4 2/3 shut-out innings and giving up two hits, while striking out three and walking one.
BASEBALL
Southern Virginia 10, Greensboro 8
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A five-run seventh inning propelled the Knights on top and they held on to gain an opening -day win over the Pride.
A two-run double by Canon Anders and RBIs by Mitch Tyse, Bridger Taylor and Will Parker in the seventh, brought SVU from three runs down to up two.
Cole Critchfield went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Riley Daniels had four hits and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Knights’ at the plate.
Curtis Drake picked up the win in relief, throwing five innings, giving up one run off of five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
WRESTLING
ACC
No. 10 Pittsburgh 23, Virginia 10
PITTSBURGH — The Panthers claimed seven of the 10 bouts to take the ACC dual victory over the Cavaliers at Fitzgerald Field House on Friday evening.
Virginia got off to a good start at 125 pounds as second-ranked Jack Mueller scored a 15-0 technical fall win over Louis Newell to put the Cavaliers up 5-0. Micky Phillippi and Cole Matthews scored decision victories at 133 and 141 to put 10th-ranked Pittsburgh up 6-5 before Denton Spencer gave Virginia back the lead at 149 with a 1-0 decision over Dallas Bulsak.
From there, the Panthers racked up four straight bout wins, including a 19-7 major decision by Pitt’s Nino Bonaccorsi over Michael Battista at 184.
Jay Aiello got the last points for Virginia on the night, scoring a 3-1 decision over Kellan Stout at 197 pounds.
NONCONFERENCE
Bloomsburg 37, VMI 11
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Huskies won eight of the 10 bouts on the evening, with three by pinfall, to claim the nonconference match over the visiting Keydets.
After Chris Beck won by pinfall at heavyweight to give VMI a 6-3 lead after two bouts, Bloomsburg won the next six bouts in a row, with Christian Gannone (125), Josh Mason (133) and Aaron Coleman (149) each racking up pinfall victories.
In addition to Beck’s win, 174-pounder Neal Richards also claimed bonus points for VMI with a 19-2 technical fall win over Anthony Vetrano.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
CONTINENTAL VOLLEYBALL CONFERENCE
Southern Virginia def. Immaculata 25-18, 25-8, 25-14
BUENA VISTA — Paul Candland and Jeremy Brown each notched seven kills as the Knights made quick work of the Mighty Macs, winning in straight sets on Friday evening.
Kaipo Tagaloa dished out 13 assists and Maxym Sutton notched 12 helpers for Southern Virginia (4-3, 1-0).
John Bohrer and Garrett Pepper led Immaculata (1-3, 0-1) with two kills apiece.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Virginia falters against Georgia
CHICAGO — Eleventh-ranked Virginia fell to No. 3 Georgia 4-2 in the opening match of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the XS Tennis Village.
The Cavalier’s picked up the doubles point with Vivian Glozman and Rosie Johanson winning 6-2 on court three before Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash took a 6-1 win on court two.
The second UVa point came with Johanson knocking off Lea Ma 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Virginia faces sixth-seeded and sixth-ranked Pepperdine in a consolation bracket match on Saturday. The Waves dropped a 4-1 match to fifth-ranked Duke on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.