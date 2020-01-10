HAMPTON — No. 22 Virginia beat Kent State 23-12 on the opening day of the 40th annual Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum on Friday.
UVa (4-1) is the top seed in the National Division, which is for major-college teams. UVa will face fourth-seeded Old Dominion in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Virginia won six of 10 weight classes Friday, including bonus-point wins from Justin McCoy and Quinn Miller.
- Ferrum, the second seed in the American Division (for small-college teams), also won its Virginia Duals match Friday. The Panthers beat Alderson Broaddus 34-11.
Austin Smith, Galilee Kissell and Carlos Leyva won by pin for the Panthers (4-1).
Ferrum will meet Waynesburg in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday.
WRESTLING
W&L wins group at Lycoming Whitehill National Duals
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — No. 25 Washington and Lee went 3-0 to win Group D on the first day of Lycoming College’s Budd Whitehill National Duals.
W&L (8-2) beat Wilkes 44-3, giving coach Nathan Shearer his 50th win with the Generals. W&L then beat Ohio Northern 24-20 and defeated No. 23 Castleton 25-13.
Against Ohio Northern, W&L trailed entering the final bout. But heavyweight Clay Chadwick pinned Logan Painter in 1:13 to give W&L the victory.
The Generals will face 12th-ranked College of New Jersey in the tournament semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
n Southern Virginia went 1-2 in Group A. The Knights lost to The College of New Jersey 46-3, lost 33-19 to Cortland and beat Wesleyan (Connecticut) 27-21.
VMI goes 1-2 at quad meet
LEXINGTON — The Keydets went 1-2 at the VMI Quad, beating California Baptist 22-21 on a tiebreaker before losing 33-8 to Clarion and 30-6 to Cleveland State.
VMI standout Neal Richards went 3-0 on the day at 174 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.