CHARLOTTESVILLE — Fifth-ranked Virginia (7-1) got a first-half goal from Anzel Viljoen and a second-half goal from Adele Iacobucci in posting a 2-0 field hockey win over James Madison on Tuesday.
It was the third straight shutout for Virginia (7-1) and fourth of the season.
This was head coach Michele Madison’s 401st career win. Only nine coaches in NCAA history have reached the 400-win plateau.
Virginia, ranked No. 5 in the nation, started the season ranked No. 11 and has been ranked in the top 25 every week since 2012.
The Dukes fell to 3-5.
FIELD HOCKEY
Roanoke 4, Wilson 0
Emilee Wooten scored two goals and Lauren Heffron and Claudia Roncone added one goal each as the Maroons (4-2) knocked off the visiting Phoenix (3-4).
Emma Clark posted three saves for Roanoke.
Ferrum 2, Southern Virginia 0
BUENA VISTA — Brianna Sawyer scored a third-quarter goal and Kailen Beckner added a goal in the fourth period as the Panthers (2-5) picked up a shutout win over the Knights (0-7).
Kyla Nase posted three saves for Southern Virginia.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Roanoke 0, Bridgewater 0, OT
BRIDGEWATER — The Maroons (6-2-1, 0-0-1 ODAC) and Eagles (3-3-2, 0-0-1) ended in a scoreless tie.
Roanoke outshot Bridgewater 15-9 and led in corner kicks 7-3.
MEN'S SOCCER
Southern Virginia 2, Wilson 0
BUENA VISTA — Zander Budd scored two goals, one with an assist from Gabriel Ramirez, as the Knights (2-7) shut out the Phoenix (2-6).
Jacob Solis posted nine saves for Southern Virginia.
VOLLEYBALL
Southern Virginia def. Virginia Wesleyan 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 11-25, 17-15
BUENA VISTA — A kill by Kylee Christensen, with an assist from Mykynli Knight, gave the Knights (10-4) a five-set win over the Marlins (13-4).
Christensen led the way with 24 kills, Courtney Singleton posted 15 kills and Elle Warnick dished out 51 assists for Southern Virginia.
Amber Matalus paced Virginia Wesleyan with 15 kills and Haley Sutton dealt out 29 assists.
Guilford def. Washington and Lee 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 16-14
GREENSBORO. N.C. — Cam Blankenship had 16 kills and 16 digs, Christian Ritter knocked down 14 kills and 22 digs, and Tina Euker dished out 41 assists to lead the Quakers (9-4, 3-0 ODAC) in a battle of conference leaders.
The Generals (12-3, 2-1) were led by Brynne Gould with 16 kills and 14 digs, Anna Soroka with 40 assists and Caroline Gard with 30 digs.
