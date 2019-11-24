CHARLOTTESVILLE — Nathaniel Crofts recorded a goal and an assist as top-ranked Virginia recorded its 14th shutout of the season by downing the Campbell 2-0 in a second-round NCAA men's soccer tournament matchup at Klockner Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
In the 38rd minute, Crofts sent a cross that Spencer Patton deflected into the net past Campbell (17-3-2) goalie Samuel Lechuga. Crofts salted away the match in the 85th minute, when he slotted home at the back post after a feed from Axel Gunnarsson.
Virginia (18-1-1) enjoyed 19-2 edge in shots, with an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Cavaliers will face 16th-seeded St. John's in the third round.
WRESTLING
Cavaliers take three titles at Keystone Classic, VMI's Richards 2nd at 174
PHILADELPHIA -- Three Virginia wrestlers claimed weight-class crowns at the Keystone Classic on Sunday. The Cavaliers finished the team competition in fourth place, behind Appalachian State, Rider and winner and host Penn.
Louie Hayes took the title at 133 pounds, defeating Penn's Carmen Ferrante 3-1 in the final, while Denton Spencer claimed the crown at 149 pounds with an 8-3 decision over Appalachian State's Jonathan Milner and Jay Aiello topped the podium at 197 pounds with a 4-1 win over Rider's Ethan Laird. Patch McCormick lost the final at 125 pounds to Michael Colaiocco of Penn State by a 10-2 major decision and Quinn Miller was forced to forfeit the heavyweight final to Appalachian State's Cary Miller.
Other podium finishers included Michael Battista (184) and Justin McCoy (157) finishing fifth, Brian Courtney (141) in sixth and Michael Murphy (149) in seventh place.
VMI's Neal Richards made the 174-pound final, but lost a 10-0 major decision to Duke's Mason Eaglin.
