CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Emily Gray scored early and late to give 18th-ranked Virginia Tech a 2-0 win over Miami in the ACC opener for both teams.
The Hokies (9-0, 1-0) increased their season-opening winning streak to nine.
With three saves, Mandy McGlynn tied the school record for career shutouts at Tech with 29.
Miami fell to 3-3-1, 0-1.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Radford 1, Winthrop 0
RADFORD — Gabi Paupst volleyed home a free kick played into the 6-yard box in the 79th minute to give the Highlanders (7-2, 1-0) the win over the Eagles (2-4, 0-1) in the Big South Conference opener for both teams.
Radford goalie Courtenay Kaplan stopped all five shots to come her way to record the shutout.
Washington and Lee 5, Meredith 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Kristen Castle recorded a goal and two assists as the Generals upped their season-starting unbeaten streak to seven games with a win over the Avenging Angels (1-7).
Laney Smith, Grace Wielechowski, Sophia Roche’ and Kelsey Anderson also added goals for Washington and Lee (6-0-1), which scored all five goals in the first 33 minutes.
Roanoke 2, Pfeiffer 1
MISENHEIMER, N.C. — Emma Woods’ goal with just under seven minutes left in regulation lifted the Maroons past the Falcons.
Lucy Perry gave Roanoke (6-2) a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute, but Pfeiffer (4-3) drew level in the 35th minute on a goal from Mackenzie Pruitt.
Emory & Henry 2, Southern Virginia 1
EMORY — Kirstin Comer and Amber Altice each scored in the second half to give the Wasps (2-4-1) the come-from-behind win over the visiting Knights (2-5-1).
Tori Wescott gave Southern Virginia the lead with a goal four minutes before the end of the first half.
MEN’S SOCCER
No. 6 Washington and Lee 1, Christopher Newport 1, OT
NEWPORT NEWS — Connor Wharton’s 56th-minute score off a free kick was canceled out by Justin Wilson’s header goal from Ethan Larson in the 80th minute as the sixth-ranked Generals (6-1-1) and the Captains (3-1-3) battled to a draw.
Christopher Newport goalie Justin Piercy made 10 saves, while Washington and Lee goalkeeper Michael Nyc recorded six.
Coastal Carolina 3, Radford 2
CONWAY, S.C. — Sam Snaith recorded a hat trick for the Chanticleers (4-2) as they held on to edge the Highlanders on Saturday.
Thure Ilgner and Bryan Scoffield scored for Radford (1-4-2), but the Highlanders could not find the equalizer in the final 15 minutes of the match.
Saint Peter’s 5, VMI 0
LEXINGTON — The Peacocks got two goals and two assists from Dominic Laws as they blanked the host Keydets.
Jordan Jowers, Immanuel Sierck and Omar Seghiri each added a goal for Saint Peter’s (3-3).
Broden Schull made seven stops for VMI (0-7).
Ferrum 1, Johnson & Wales (N.C.) 0
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pol Lambea’s deflected shot got past Wildcat goalkeeper Vincent Diep in the 14th minute for the only goal of the match in the Panthers’ victory.
Ferrum improved to 6-2.
Anthony Umana managed the only two shots of the game for Johnson and Wales (6-2).
FIELD HOCKEY
Christopher Newport 1, Washington and Lee 0
NEWPORT NEWS — Mauri Ware scored an unassisted goal less than five minutes into the game and the 13th-ranked Captains (5-2) held on to win.
Sara Amil recorded nine saves for the Generals (2-5), who were outshot 22-11.
Centre 3, Roanoke 2, OT
The Maroons (3-2) pushed the 18th-ranked Colonels (7-0) to the limit before falling in overtime.
Roanoke overcame a 2-0 deficit with a second-period score by Martha Hurley, assisted by Emilee Wooten, and an unassisted goal by Lauren Heffron in the third quarter.
Ellie Dunham hit the game winner in the 64th minute for Centre.
Emma Clark posted 10 saves for the Maroons.
VOLLEYBALL
W&L wins twice at home
LEXINGTON — The Washington and Lee Generals picked up two wins on Saturday, knocking off the Mt. Aloysius Mounties 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 in the opener and the William Peace Pacers 12-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 in the nightcap.
In Game 1, the Generals (12-2) were led by Brynne Gould with 14 kills, Anna Soroka with 31 assists and Mollie Ray with 10 digs.
In Game 2, Gould recorded 20 kills, Soroka dished out 46 assists and Caroline Gard recorded 25 digs .
Radford goes 0-2 at UNC tourney
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Radford Highlanders dropped two matches in the Carolina Classic on Saturday, falling to the VCU Rams 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 and to the host North Carolina Tar Heels 25-16, 25-21, 25-14.
Against VCU (8-5), Radford was led by Hailey Flowers and Esmadar Tavares with seven kills each and Maddie Lentz with 13 assists.
Stephanie Neast knocked down 11 kills and Jordan Coomes dished out 13 assists against Carolina (3-7).
Radford fell to 4-8.
