Virginia standout Michael Kraus was chosen in the first round of the Major League Lacrosse draft Monday night, while fellow UVa senior Justin Schwenk was chosen in the seventh round.
Kraus was chosen by a new Major League Lacrosse team, the Connecticut Hammerheads, with the second overall pick. He finished his college career ranked fourth on the UVa career list in points (240), sixth in assists (109) and seventh in goals (131).
Schwenk was selected by Philadelphia, which is returning to the six-team league this year, with the 39th overall pick. He finished his career ranked ninth in UVa history with 340 career faceoff wins.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Cavaliers honored
UVa's Jared Conners has been named a first-team All-American for the abbreviated college lacrosse season by Inside Lacrosse.
Conners, a senior long-stick midfielder, had three goals and one assist in six games this year.
UVa junior Matt Moore (19 goals, 16 assists) made the second team, while UVa senior Dox Aitken (nine goals, one assist) made the third team.
Virginia was ranked No. 11 in the final Division I coaches poll.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Cav, Hokie, General cited
UVa senior midfielder Sammy Mueller has been named a second-team All-American by Inside Lacrosse, while Virginia Tech junior midfielder Paige Petty made the third team.
Mueller plans to transfer to Northwestern, according to Inside Lacrosse. The NCAA has given spring-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility to make up for the spring seasons that came to a sudden halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mueller had 21 goals and seven assists in eight games this year. She ranks sixth in UVa history in goals (165) and eighth in points (215).
Petty had 38 goals and five assists in 10 games.
UVa was ranked No. 15 and Virginia Tech was No. 24 in the final Division I coaches poll.
On the Division III side, Washington and Lee senior defender Caitlin Anderson made the first team. She had 34 draw controls, 24 ground balls and 18 forced turnovers in six games.
W&L was ranked No. 4 in the final Division III coaches poll.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Subhash recognized
UVa freshman Natasha Subhash has been named a first-team All-American for the abbreviated tennis season by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
She went 26-6 in singles this year, including wins over 15 nationally ranked foes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.