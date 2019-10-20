CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia celebrated senior day in style as senior Meghan McCool opened the scoring and junior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory posted her sixth straight shutout in the Virginia’s 3-0 ACC women’s soccer win over Notre Dame (9-5-1, 3-3-1) at Klockner Stadium on Sunday.
Sophomore Rebecca Jarrett and freshman Diana Ordonez added goals for the Cavaliers (12-0-3, 4-0-3), who have not surrendered a goal in 593 minutes.
Women’s soccer
Samford 5, VMI 0
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Taylor Yount and Kyla Reynolds each netted a pair of goals for the Bulldogs in their Southern Conference win over the Keydets.
Caroline Orman added a goal and an assist for Samford (9-3-5, 6-1-1), which out-shot VMI (1-14-1, 0-7) by an 18-6 margin.
Men’s Soccer
Winthrop 2, Radford 1, OT
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Marc Carreras scored twice, including the game-winning goal 6:56 into the first overtime period, as the Eagles earned the Big South win over the Highlanders on Sunday evening in a match that was postponed 24 hours due to Tropical Storm Nestor.
Radford (4-8-2, 2-4) opened the scoring just 4:09 into the first half as Octavio Ocampo fed Baye Djibril Faye, who slotted past Winthrop (4-9, 1-4) goalie Sam Jones.
The Eagles drew level in the final minute when Ocampo was assessed a red card for a foul in the penalty area and Carreras connected on the subsequent penalty kick.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 7 Virginia 3, Drexel 2
PHILADELPHIA — Annie McDonough, Greer Gill and Anzel Viljoen each scored in the first half as the Cavaliers held on to defeat the Dragons.
Virginia (13-3) dominated possession in the game, out-shooting Drexel (3-11) by a 16-2 margin.
The Dragons got goals from Tess Horan and Chandler McFeeley in the loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia Tech def. Louisville 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
BLACKSBURG — Kaity Smith recorded 12 kills and three blocks and Talyn Jackson dished out 37 assists as the Hokies defeated the 23rd-ranked Cardinals, registering the program’s first ACC win of the season, the first win over a ranked opponent since 2015 and the first win over Louisville (14-4, 7-1) since 1992.
Cera Powell also added 12 kills, Marisa Cerchio chimed in with 11 kills and Kai Young notched five kills and two blocks for Virginia Tech (8-13, 1-7).
Aiko Jones posted 19 kills and Tori Dilfer doled out 36 assists for the Cardinals.
North Carolina def. Virginia 26-24, 25-19, 25-22
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Skylar Wine tallied a game-high 13 kills and Lauren Harrison added 12 kills as the Tar Heels swept the Cavaliers in ACC play.
Hunter Atherton dished out 23 assists and Annabelle Archer notched 13 of her own for North Carolina (8-10, 5-3).
Virginia (9-12, 1-7) was led by Jayna Francis with 10 kills, Sara Billiard with nine kills and Megan Wilson with 19 assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
Tech teams take 7th
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Virginia Tech men’s and women’s teams each finished seventh Saturday at the Pre-National Invitational, which was held on the course where the NCAA cross country championships will be staged.
Peter Seufer of Tech took 19th with a time of 23 minutes, 52.8 seconds on the 8K course.
Sara Freix of Tech was 23rd with a time of 20:40.9 on the 6K course.
The UVa women’s team was 29th. Hannah Moran (Salem) led UVa by finishing in 67th place at 21:06.0.
The teams will return to action Nov. 1 when Virginia Tech hosts the ACC championships.
