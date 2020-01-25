HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Aaron Clark recorded 10 kills and Brendan Spulnick added nine as top-ranked SUNY-New Paltz (4-0) recorded a straight-set win over 11th-ranked Southern Virginia (2-3) on the second day of the Juniata Invitational on Saturday.
The scores were 25-12, 27-25 and 25-23.
Matthew Grace dished out 32 assists for the Hawks in the win.
The Knights were led by 14 kills from Nahuel Recabarren and 21 assists from Kaipo Tagaloa.
WRESTLING
Generals win 2 of 3 matches at Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Washington and Lee’s wrestling team registered two wins and a close loss to a ranked foe in a Centennial Conference quad at Gettysburg College on Saturday.
The Generals defeated the host Bullets 40-3 and McDaniel by a 35-14 mark before dropping a close 22-18 decision to 21st-ranked Muhlenberg.
Riley Parker (125), Charlie Cunningham (133) and Rexx Hallyburton (184) each won all three of their matches on the day, Ryan Luth (157), Nick Konovalchik (165), Brad Basham (197) and Clay Chadiwick (285) each went 2-1 on the day.
The Generals held the lead against Muhlenberg going into the final two bouts of the match, but Basham fell in a 6-4 decision to Luca Colestock and Chadwick was pinned by Scott Shaffer to sew up the match.
INDOOR TRACK
Hokies, Cavs shine
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s Cole Beck (Blacksburg) took second in the 60 meters with the third-best time in school history (6.65 seconds) Friday on the first day of the Hokie Invitational.
Also Friday, Tech’s Sarah Edwards won the women’s 1,000; Tech’s Jack Joyce won the men’s 1,000; and Tech’s Tyreke Sapp won the men’s 300.
Alexis Woodley broke her own UVa record in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a fourth-place time of 8.31 seconds. UVa’s Tedi DeMaria won the women’s unseeded pole vault.
