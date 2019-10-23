LEXINGTON — No. 16 Roanoke tied No. 12 Washington and Lee 1-1 in double overtime in a men’s soccer showdown Wednesday.
Seth Chapman of W&L (10-2-3, 4-1-1 ODAC) converted a penalty kick in the 67th minute. Joe Carman of Roanoke (12-1-3, 4-1-2) headed the ball into the net off of a corner kick in the 79th minute.
Michael Nyc had two saves for the Generals, while Zach Behe had six saves for the Maroons.
MEN'S SOCCER
Bridgewater 3, Ferrum 2
FERRUM — Leo Alcantara scored the game-winner with 24 seconds remaining for the visiting Eagles (5-9-1, 3-3 ODAC).
Martin Zaluga and Leo Galpin scored one goal each in the second half to tie the score for the Panthers (10-6, 3-4).
Christopher Newport 4, Southern Virginia 0
NEWPORT NEWS — The Captains (10-2-3, 7-1 CAC) got a goal from four different players in recording a conference shutout over the Knights (2-15, 0-8).
Jacob Solis posted 13 saves for Southern Virginia which was outshot 34-5.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Washington and Lee 1, Roanoke 0
Lindsay White, with an assist by Grace Wielechowski, scored in the 77th minute as the Generals (13-0-2, 6-0-1 ODAC) slid past the Maroons (11-4-1, 5-2) to remain unbeaten.
Chris Martin (Blacksburg) recorded four saves for Roanoke.
Radford 2, Gardner-Webb 0
RADFORD — Nelia Perez and Brianna Oliver each scored a goal and had assists for each other as the Highlanders (12-5, 6-3 Big South) notched a shutout conference win over the Bulldogs (7-10-1, 6-3).
Courtenay Kaplan posted three saves for Radford which outshot Gardner-Webb 23-16.
Hollins 2, Sweet Briar 0
Sydney Pickett and Stephanie Samoy each had first half goals as Hollins (4-9, 1-6 ODAC) shut out the Vixens (0-13-1, 0-7) in conference play.
Samoy and Mitch Mitchell dished out an assist for Hollins.
Ferrum 1, Randolph 0
LYNCHBURG — Alex Mattson scored in the 52nd minute to lead the Panthers (8-5-2, 4-3-1 ODAC) over the host WildCats (5-7-2, 1-6) .
Taylor Dodson recorded four saves for Ferrum which outshot Randolph 15-7.
No. 8 Christopher Newport 5, Southern Virginia 0
BUENA VISTA — The Captains (14-1-2, 7-0-2 CAC) broke the game open by scoring four second-half goals on the Knights (3-13-1, 1-7).
Riley Cook netted four goals for Christopher Newport.
Alyssa Trueman posted seven saves for Southern Virginia, which was outshot 25-2.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hollins adding teams
Hollins, which already has a cross country team, announced it will add indoor and outdoor track and field.
Hollins will begin competing in track this school year, focusing on distance events at first. Cross country coach Robert Sullivan, a Lord Botetourt graduate, will steer the track teams as well.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 2, Washington and Lee 0
LEXINGTON — Maggie Chiappazzi and Emily Dudley each scored first-half goals for the Hornets’ (13-3, 6-0 ODAC).
It was the first conference lost for the Generals (7-5, 4-1) who got nine saves from Sara Amil.
Roanoke 7, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — The Maroons (9-7, 2-4 ODAC) got two goals each from Hannah Bunten and Katie Martin against the host Panthers (2-13, 0-6).
Emilee Wooten dished out three assists for Roanoke, which outshot Ferrum 26-1.
Panthers goalie Mia Holmes posted 11 saves.
No. 13 Christopher Newport 8, Southern Virginia 0
NEWPORT NEWS — The Captains (11-4, 2-1 USA South) got two goals each from Nyla Lewis and Abby Asuncion.
Kyla Nase recorded eight saves for the Knights (0-14, 0-3) who were outshot 77-0.
ETC.
Virginia Tech promotes Moran
Virginia Tech has named Patricia Moran the senior associate athletic director for business and finance.
She had held that job on an interim basis since July, after Omar Banks left Tech to become Campbell’s athletic director.
Moran has worked for Tech since the summer of 2018. She also been an assistant athletic director at Boise State and William and Mary.
