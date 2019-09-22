ATLANTA — Gabriel Hendi and Anthony Wisdo scored goals for Roanoke College in its 2-0 defeat of Oglethorpe on Sunday.
Philani Mlotshwa set up Hendi for the opener in the 36th minute for the Maroons (7-0-1), while Luca Kuettel fed Wisdo for the game-clinching tally.
The Stormy Petrels (5-3) came into the match receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches top-25 poll and had been ranked as high as third earlier in the season.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 3, VMI 0
LEXINGTON — After 75 scoreless minutes, the Flames put three goals home in the final 15 minutes to take the non-conference win over the Keydets (1-7-1).
Cora Heilpern broke the scoreless deadlock for Liberty (4-4-2) in the 76th minute, while Gabrielle Farrell headed home a goal less than two minutes later to double the advantage. Sierra Lam, who assisted on Farrell’s goal, struck one of her own with just over seven minutes left to end the scoring.
Washington and Lee 5, N.C. Wesleyan 1
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Sophia Roche’ scored twice and Kelsey Anderson and Grace Wielechowski each added a goal and an assist for the Generals in their victory over the Bishops.
Madeleine Becker also added a goal for Washington and Lee (7-0-1).
Cydney Nichols tallied the lone goal for N.C. Wesleyan (1-5).
Ferrum 1, Salem 1, OT
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Casey Raggett’s 16th-minute goal was canceled out by Amy Bounds nine minutes later as the Panthers and the Spirits fought to a draw.
Ferrum (4-1-1) goalie Taylor Dodson and Salem (4-3-1) keeper Hannah Wagner each made seven saves for their respective clubs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Roanoke 3, Transylvania 1
Caroline Diehl and Lauren Heffron scored second half goals for the Maroons that lifted them to a come-from-behind victory over the Pioneers.
Harper Zeitz gave Transylvania (2-4) a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute, but Roanoke’s (4-2) Katie Martin drew them level with a goal just past the 20-minute mark.
Ferrum 1, Hood 0
FERRUM — Reagan Aldridge’s goal late in the second half propelled the Panthers over the Blazers (1-8), earning their first win over the season.
Aldridge’s goal was the only shot on goal for Ferrum (1-5), while none of Hood’s eight shots were on target.
VOLLEYBALL
Ferrum def. Regent 25-23, 26-24, 26-28, 25-17
N.C. Wesleyan def. Ferrum 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-12
