Virginia Tech announced Thursday that Radford women’s golf standout Beatriz Mosquera Quintas is transferring to Tech.
She will be eligible to play for the Hokies in the fall. The native of Spain has two years of eligibility remaining.
The golfer tied for third at the Big South championships last spring, when she made both the All-Big South team and the league’s all-freshman team.
She had a school-record six top-10 finishes last year, including a win in the Benbow Invitational. She had a school-record 74.47 stroke average last year.
She also competed for Radford as a sophomore last fall.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cavaliers win gold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UVa’s Katherine Douglass won the 200-yard individual medley on the second day of the ACC women’s championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, breaking meet, pool and league records with a time of 1:51.36.
UVa’s Abigail Richter took third in that event.
UVa’s Paige Madden won the 500 freestyle (4:36.19), with the Cavaliers’ Madelyn Donohoe third.
The UVa team of Douglass, Alexa Cuomo, Kyla Valls and Morgan Hill won the 200 freestyle relay (1:26.73).
Hill took second in the 50 freestyle (21.76).
Virginia’s Sydney Dusel took third in the 3-meter diving event.
The men’s 1-meter diving event was also held Thursday, with Virginia Tech’s Noah Zawadzki taking the bronze.
SOFTBALL
Radford 5, Norfolk State 3
NORFOLK — Madison Canady had an RBI single to help the Highlanders (4-1) beat the Spartans (2-2).
Radford benefited from three unearned runs in the game, which was called after five innings because of rain.
BASEBALL
Pulaski Yankees set game times
For the second straight year, all Pulaski Yankees home games will start at 6:30 p.m. this season.
The gates at Motor Mile Field will open at 5 p.m., a half-hour earlier than last season.
The Yankees will open their home schedule on June 22.
