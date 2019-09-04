Visits to Northwestern and 2019 NCAA Tournament participant Mississippi State highlight the Radford men’s basketball team’s nonconference schedule for the upcoming season.
The nonconference schedule, which was announced Wednesday, also includes visits to 2019 NCAA Tournament participants Liberty and Bradley.
Radford will also visit Georgia Southern and Monmouth.
The Highlanders will face Richmond on Dec. 22 in Washington, D.C., at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, which is the home of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.
For the second straight year, Radford will face Duquesne at LeBron James Arena at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.
Radford will host James Madison, UNC Greensboro, Bridgewater and Central Penn.
MEN’S SOCCER
Hurricane alters teams’ schedules
UNC Wilmington has cancelled its SpringHill Suites Classic because of Hurricane Dorian, affecting the sites of Radford’s next two men’s soccer games.
Instead of visiting UNC Wilmington on Friday, Radford will host UNCW at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Instead of playing the College of Charleston on Sunday at UNCW, Radford and the College of Charleston will square off that day at USC Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The hurricane also prompted Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to postpone Wednesday’s home men’s soccer game against Ferrum. Methodist closed its campus Tuesday for the rest of this week.
Methodist has also cancelled plans for its volleyball team to play in Roanoke College’s Maroon Classic on Friday and Saturday.
Hokies, Cavs rise
The Virginia men’s soccer team (2-0) rose five spots to No. 7 in this week’s national coaches Top 25 poll, while the Virginia Tech men (2-0) rose six spots to No. 10.
On the women’s side, UVa (4-0) rose one spot to No. 5. The Virginia Tech women (4-0) returned to the Top 25 after a one-week absence, rejoining at No. 23.
Wake Forest is the new No. 1 on the men’s side. North Carolina is the new No. 1 on the women’s side.
UNC Asheville 2, VMI 1
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Bulldogs (1-1) rode an own goal and an unassisted goal by Tyson Hickman, both coming in the first half, to a nonconference win over the Keydets (0-2).
VMI’s score came in the 75th minute on an unassisted goal by Cooper Plantis.
Eastern Mennonite 1, Southern Virginia 0
BUENA VISTA — Carlos Flores-Melgar scored the lone goal of the match, unassisted in the 65th minute as the Royals (2-1) edged the Knights.
Jacob Solis posted seven saves for Southern Virginia (0-3) which was outshot 19-11.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mary Baldwin 6, Hollins 0
STAUNTON — Makayla Taylor scored four goals and dished out an assist to lead the Fighting Squirrels (2-0) to a shutout win over Hollins (1-2) in a nonconference matchup.
Kendra Rich posted seven saves for Hollins which was outshot 34-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
ODAC
Randolph-Macon 9, Southern Virginia 0
ASHLAND — Maria Teresa Ambrogi-Torres knocked in four goals, Austyn Faries had three goals and Madison McCoy found the back of the net twice as the Yellow Jackets shut out the Knights.
Keeper Kylie Nase recorded 27 saves for Southern Virginia.
