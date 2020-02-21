Radford University announced Friday it has hired Sherisa Livingston as its new volleyball coach.
Livingston succeeds Marci Byers, who left to become Virginia Tech’s coach. Kevin Cardoza, who was on Byers’ Radford staff, made the move to Tech with her.
Livingston was an assistant at Winthrop the past two seasons. She helped Winthrop win the Big South title last fall, when the 24-5 Eagles advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2004.
She was a two-time All-American at Wisconsin.
She was a volunteer assistant at Nebraska, an assistant at Seattle and Tennessee Tech and a head coach at Antelope Valley.
Softball
Virginia 1, Maine 0
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Donna Friedman hit a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning to score Savana Avilla, who led off the inning with a double, and Mackenzie Wooten retired the side in order in the seventh as Virginia (6-4) edged Maine (1-1).
The Cavs were held to three hits , with Friedman getting two and Avilla the third.
Wooten picked up the win after throwing two no-hit innings, striking out two and walking one.
Virginia starting pitcher Aly Rayle threw five innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Radford splits 2 games
NORFOLK — Radford split two games Friday falling to Toledo 3-2 and topping Sacred Heart 11-5 in the Pirate Classic.
Against Toledo, Dayna Denner hit a two-run homer in the first inning and scored what proved to be the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth.
Destiny Freeman and Hunter Mundy had RBI singles for Radford, and Riley Oakes, Talia Douglas and Mundy collected two hits each.
In the nightcap, Hannah Poole hit a two-run homer and Mundy and Douglas each hit solo shots as the Highlanders (5-2) pounded out 14 hits to top the Pioneers (0-1)
Douglas finished with two hits, three RBIs and scored a run, and Sofia Tapia drove in a pair of runs.
Hannah Morris picked up the win in relief.
No. 24 Va. Tech picks up pair of wins
CHARLESTON, S.C. — No. 24 Virginia Tech picked up a pair of wins in the Charleston Invitational, downing Dartmouth 12-2 in five innings and topping Army 8-3.
Against the Big Green, Maddi Banks drove in four runs and scored twice while Grayson Cruce and Ashley Whitley got two hits each and Kelsey Brown scored a pair of runs to lead the Hokies.
Kaylee Hewitt went three innings in the circle, giving up two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and six walks in earning her fourth win of the season.
In topping the Cadets, Kelsey Bennett had a solo homer and a run-scoring single while Cruce, Grace Chavez and Jayme Bailey had two hits each.
Keely Rochard threw a complete game, allowing three runs on five hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk in picking up her fifth win.
Baseball
Virginia 6, Bucknell 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Devin Ortiz belted a grand slam and Brendan Rivoli and Marc Lebreux drove in one run each as the Cavaliers (3-2) held off the Bison (1-4) for the win.
Rivoli and Lebreux had two hits each to lead UVa.
Reliever Stephen Schoch worked out of a bases-loaded jam with the tying run on second in the top of the eighth and stranded the tying run at third in the top of the ninth to record his second save in as many games.
Starting pitcher Griff McGarry picked up his second win of the season. He threw five innings, allowing two runs off of two hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Lafayette 5, VMI 0
LEXINGTON — The Keydets (1-4) were limited to three hits as they fell in their home opener to the Leopards.
Will Knight, Cody Warner and Noah Cook had one hit each for VMI.
Ethan Stern hit a three-run homer for Lafayette.
Mercer 9, Radford 2
MACON, Ga. — Colby Thomas hit a grand slam and doubled home two runs, and RJ Yeager hit a two-run homer to lead the Bears (6-0) over the Highlanders.
J.D. Mundy (Northside) and Anthony Galati had two hits apiece for Radford, while Galati and Austin Kaplan each drove in a run for the Highlanders (3-2).
Ferrum 12, Brockport 8
FERRUM — A four-run fifth inning and a six-run sixth, highlighted by five RBIs from Grey Sherfey, proved to be the deciding factor as the Panthers (4-3) topped the Golden Eagles (0-1).
Ozzie Torres added two hits an RBI and scored a run for Ferrum.
Drew Calohan picked up the win, and Cory Peel earned his first save.
Washington and Lee 9, Keystone 3
LEXINGTON — The Generals (4-0) put seven runs on the board in the bottom of the eighth, five unearned and one on a wild pitch, to top the Giants in the first game of a three-game set.
Jackson Gazin had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice for W&L. Bryce Burnette added a pair of runs.
Jackson Thigpen picked up the win, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk in eight innings of work.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Cavs win gold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia’s Katherine Douglass won the 100-yard butterfly (50.83 seconds) on the third night of the ACC championships.
UVa’s Morgan Hill was second in that event.
Virginia’s Paige Madden won the 200 freestyle (1:43.18), with teammate Megan Moroney third.
UVa’s Margaret Nelson took silver in the 400 individual medley, with Cave Spring graduate Emma Muzzy of North Carolina State taking the bronze.
UVa’s Alexis Wenger took second in the 100 breaststroke, while UVa’s Caroline Gmelich was second in the 100 backstroke.
WRESTLING
No. 8 North Carolina 19, Virginia 18
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Tar Heels’ Jaime Hernandez claimed an 8-5 decision over the Cavaliers’ Louie Hayes in the final bout of the night at 133 pounds to lift eighth-ranked North Carolina to a narrow victory over host Virginia.
As the match started at 141 pounds, the Tar Heels shot out to a quick 10-0 lead as Zach Sherman scored a major decision over Brian Courtney and third-ranked 149-pounder Austin O’Connor pinned Denton Spencer. Justin McCoy (157) and Cam Coy (165) got the Cavs back into the match with back-to-back decision wins, but a Clay Lautt’s decision win over Vic Marcelli at 174 gave North Carolina a 13-6 lead at the interval.
Michael Battista scored four points for Virginia with a major decision at 184 and third-ranked Jay Aiello tied the match at 13 with a technical fall at 197.
Carolina took back the lead in the see-saw affair with a decision win by Andrew Gunning at heavyweight, but second-ranked Jack Mueller scored a 19-1 technical fall win at 125 to give Virginia an 18-16 lead going into the final bout of the night.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Southern Virginia 17, Birmingham Southern 10
BUENA VISTA — Chloe Mitchell scored five goals and Sydney Sewell added four goals and two assists for the Knights in their win over the visiting Panthers.
Hannah King tallied three goals and an assist, and Madilyn Pedroza made eight saves for Southern Virginia (2-0).
Birmingham Southern got three goals apiece from Lizzie LaVangie and Jade Cox in the loss.
Ferrum 21, William Peace 11
FERRUM — Kaitlyn Harley recorded six goals and two assists, and Micaela Harvey added four goals and four assists as the Panthers opened the 2020 season with a win over the Pacers.
Erin Reynolds also scored four goals and notched two assists for Ferrum (1-0).
Allison Schaper led William Peace (0-1) with eight goals.
ETC.
Hokies, Cavs get postgraduate grants
Three athletes from Virginia Tech and three from UVa were among 42 athletes who have been awarded $6,000 postgraduate scholarships from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The list includes Tech runner Sarah Edwards; Tech tennis player Natalie Novotna; Tech women’s soccer player Jaylyn Thompson; UVa football player Jordan Mack; UVa soccer player Zoe Morse; and UVa tennis player Carl Soderlund.
