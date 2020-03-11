RADFORD — Radford scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on a Carlin Christian two-run double and a Straton Podaras groundout, but the Highlanders fell to Notre Dame 9-8 on the baseball diamond Wednesday, ending their five-game win streak.
Radford (9-8) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on the strength of a J.D. Mundy (Northside) two-run homer and a David Bryant RBI double.
The Irish (11-2) answered with one run in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Anthony Galati had a pair of hits and scored twice and Podaras drove in two runs for the Highlanders.
BASEBALL
North Carolina 9, VMI 2
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Patrick Alvarez hit a three-run homer and Aaron Sabato stroked a solo shot as part of a seven-run seventh inning as the Tar Heels (12-7) pulled away from the Keydets.
Jonathan Clines drove in a pair of runs in the third inning and Josh Hollifield had two hits for VMI (4-13).
No. 17 Virginia 4, UMass-Lowell 3
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Logan Michaels’ single scored Chris Newell with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning and winning pitcher Stephen Schoch got out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth as the No.17 Cavs (14-4) edged the River Hawks (4-11).
After putting 24 runs on the board and pounding out 19 hits on Tuesday, Virginia was held to six hits with Newell leading the way with three.
UVa fell behind 1-0 in the first but gained the lead when Nic Kent scored on a based-loaded balk and Alex Tappen drove in Max Cotier with a sacrifice fly.
After UMass tied the score on a Ryan Proto solo homer in the second, Virginia regained the lead in the seventh on a Cotier RBI single scoring Michaels.
The River Hawks tied the score in the top of the eighth leading up to Michaels winning hit.
Virginia Tech 5, George Mason 3
BLACKSBURG – Carson Taylor had three hits, including a solo homer, drove in two runs and scored twice as the Hokies (11-5) led 5-1 in the sixth inning and held on to top the Patriots (1-14).
Nick Biddison had a pair of hits and scored a run and Ryan Metz picked up his first win of the season.
Bridgewater 14, W&L 9
LEXINGTON – Jacob Talley hit a grand slam in the second inning and the Eagles (11-4, 2-1 ODAC) scored seven runs in the fourth for a conference road win.
Zach Perkins had three hits, including a two-run triple, and scored a run. Ryan Monson and Mitchell Salvino each had three hits and scored a run for the Generals (10-4, 3-2).
SOFTBALL
Ferrum sweeps Mary Baldwin
Ferrum (12-3) swept a doubleheader from the Fighting Squirrels (3-9) by 13-5 in five innings and 8-0 in six innings.
In the opener, the Panthers took a 5-1 lead in the first inning, highlighted by an Emily Cook three-run homer.
Cook added a two-run double in the fifth and winning pitcher Ashton Lambeth had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice.
In the nightcap, Lyndsey Sears threw a two-hit shutout, striking out four and walking two for her sixth win of the season.
Arielle Eure was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Keri Hamlet had a pair of hits, drove in a run and scored one and Morgan McCoy hit a two-run single for Ferrum.
Radford sweeps Western Carolina
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Highlanders (14-3) swept a doubleheader from the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-14) by 7-6 and 4-3.
In the opener, the Highlanders took a three-run lead in the top of the seventh on a Madison Canady single scoring Destiny Freeman.
After the Catamounts scored two runs in their bottom of the seventh, Jessie Marvin forced a ground out with the tying run on third and the winning run on second to end the game and preserve the win.
Radford got solo homers from Autumn Slemaker and Canady, who had two hits each, and a two-run double from Freeman.
In the nightcap, trailing by two, Freeman hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to tie the score and Canady followed with a solo shot in the seventh to put the Highlanders up a run.
Jessie Marvin, the winning pitcher in both games, set the Catamounts down in order in the bottom of the seventh for the come-from-behind win.
Hunter Mundy had two of the Highlanders six hits for the game and scored a run.
Starter Riley Oakes threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks, and Marvin threw 2 2/3 innings hitless innings in relief.
No. 17 Virginia Tech 12, George Mason 1, 5 inn.
FAIRFAX – The No.17 Hokies (21-4) scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by Meredith Slaw and a two-run triple by Jayme Bailey to route the Patriots (7-12) in five-innings .
Kelsey Bennett hit a pair of solo homers and finished with three of Tech’s 12 hits.
Bailey had two hits, drove in three runs and scored once and Slaw had three RBIs and a run scored.
Kaylee Hewitt picked up her sixth win of the season, giving up one run on one hit with three strikeouts and a walk in four innings .
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Brown 13, No. 23 Virginia Tech 11
PROVIDENCE, RI – Risa Mosenthal scored five goals and Alaina Parisella added four as the Bears (4-3) rode an 8-4 halftime lead to beat the Hokies (7-3).
Sarah Lubnow, Jacelyn Lazore, Paige Petty and Taylor Caskey netted two goals apiece for Tech and Angie Benson recorded 10 saves.
MEN’S LACROSSE
No. 9 Gettysburg 12, W&L 11
LEXINGTON – Michael McCormick scored two of his three goals in the fourth period, the last with 47 seconds to play as the No. 9 Bullets (6-1) overcame a two-goal fourth quarter deficit to down the Generals.
Stuart Greenspon and Jack Ware scored three goals each for W&L (3-4) which outscored Gettysburg 5-1 in the third period to take a two-goal lead .
Jack Taylor posted 15 saves in the net for the Generals.
Roanoke 15, Kenyon 11
Anthony Beccaria netted four goals, Jason Sarro scored three and Grant Webster and George Gilbert added two goals each as the Maroons (12-8) overcame a two-goal halftime deficit to outscore the Lords 11-5 in the second half and hand Kenyon (5-1) its first loss of the season.
Keeper Matt Federau posted 11 saves in the net for Roanoke.
DIVING
Hokies, Cavs advance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Virginia Tech’s Noah Zawadzki earned three bids to the NCAA national championships at the NCAA Zone A championships, which concluded Wednesday. He took second in the platform event and third in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events.
UVa’s Bryce Shelton earned two bids by taking second in the men’s 3-meter and seventh in the 1-meter. UVa’s Walker Creedon earned a bid by winning the platform event.
On the women’s side, Tech’s Teagan Moravek earned two bids by winning the 1-meter event and taking ninth in the 3-meter event. Tech’s Regan Westwood earned a bid by taking fourth in the 1-meter event.
UVa’s Sydney Dusel earned bids by winning the women’s 3-meter and taking second in the 1-meter. UVa’s Jocelyn Porter earned bids by taking second in the 3-meter and sixth in the platform. UVa’s Jennifer Bell got a bid by taking third in the 3-meter.
TRACK AND FIELD
Womack, Uhl honored
Salem graduate Davonta Womack of Bridgewater has been named the Division III South/Southeast Region men’s indoor track athlete of the year, while W&L’s Brandon Uhl was named the region’s men’s coach of the year.
Womack ranks first in Division III in the 60 meters with a time of 6.78 seconds heading into this weekend’s Division III indoor championships. Uhl steered the W&L men’s team to its fourth straight ODAC indoor title.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pulaski gets new manager
The New York Yankees have named Tyson Blaser the manager for their Appalachian League affiliate Pulaski.
Blaser was defensive coach for the short-season Class A Staten Island Yankees last year.
— The Roanoke Times
