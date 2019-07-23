Defending champion Valeta Pittman of Roanoke Country Club heads the field for the Roanoke Valley Women’s Golf Association’s City-County Championship that begins Wednesday at Botetourt Golf & Swim Club.
Last July, Pittman completed the sweep of the Valley’s two women’s majors — the City-County and the Hall of Fame.
Two younger players to watch this year are Blacksburg’s Katie Muscatello, a rising sophomore at Virginia Tech, and Abby Hunter of Blacksburg.
The youth brigade also includes RCC’s 12-year-old Kathryn Ha, who captured the Futures National title in the inaugural Peggy Kirk Bell Tour event at Hidden Valley last month. RCC’s Kaitlyn Mosdell, who finished fourth in that event, also is in the field.
Ole Monterey’s Allison Cherry, who finished third last year, is back for another run. Her teammate Sue Smith of Roanoke is not competing.
The senior division is paced by Hidden Valley’s Dot Bolling, who has captured the regular and senior crown numerous times in her everlasting career.
Dryden replacing Lamb as SVU AD
Southern Virginia has promoted Deidra Dryden from associate athletic director to vice president and athletic director.
Dryden has been SVU’s associate athletic director for the past five years and the women’s tennis coach for the past 10. She is giving up her coaching job to focus on her new job.
She succeeds Jason Lamb, who served as the AD for five years. He will remain the men’s lacrosse coach. In a new role, he will create and build an athletic fundraising effort.
JMU picked to win CAA
BALTIMORE — For the third year in a row, James Madison was selected to win the CAA football title in the league’s preseason poll.
The Dukes got 20 of the 24 first-place votes made by the league’s coaches and media relations directors.
Towson, was picked to finish second, got three votes. Maine, which tied JMU last year for the conference title, got the other vote.