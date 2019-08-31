Americans Rebecca Fahringer and Curtis White came out on top in Saturday’s elite races at the Virginia’s Blue Ridge GO Cross presented by Deschutes Brewery cyclocross event at Fallon Park.
Fahringer won the women’s division, completing the race in 46 minutes, 44 seconds.
White edged defending champion Kerry Werner in the men’s division, finishing the event in just under an hour.
The top area women’s finisher was Carla Williams of the Roanoke-based Deschutes team. She took seventh.
Matt Clements, also on the Deschutes team, took 13th in the men’s division.
The action continues Sunday at the park.
Men’s soccer
Washington and Lee 1, Brandeis 0
WALTHAM, Mass. — Jack Parham scored the lone goal of the match and Michael Nyc’s scoreless minutes streak reached 1,054 minutes for the Generals (2-0).
Nyc, who made three saves, last allowed a goal in a 6-1 victory over Guilford on October 15, 2018. Greg Irwin made two saves for the Judges (1-1) in the loss.
Virginia Tech 2, Loyola Marymount 1
LOS ANGELES — A very early goal and a very late goal gave the 16th-ranked Hokies the victory over the Lions on Friday night.
Nico Quashie needed only 58 seconds to put Virginia Tech (1-0) up a goal. The goal was the fastest season-opening goal since 2004.
Jack Sauls brought Loyola (0-1) level in the 68th minute, converting a feed from Bastien Oberli and it seemed the teams were headed for a draw.
However, with just 1:05 left in regulation, Kristo Strickler got onto the end of a Quashie pass and re-directed it pass Lions’ goalie Alfredo Cortez for the game-winner.
Virginia 2, Pacific 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Irakoze Donasiyano (Patrick Henry) scored twice in a four and a half minute span between halves to lift the 12th-ranked Cavaliers to a win over the Tigers (0-1) on Friday evening.
In the 44th minute, Donasiyano got Virginia (1-0) on the board after picking up the ball off a deflection from a teammate and firing past Pacific goalie Colin Shutler. Just after the second half started, Daryl Dike made a run to the right edge of the 6-yard box and centered to find a streaking Donasiyano for an easy finish and the final goal of the match.
Ethan Bandre made six saves for the Cavaliers in the win.
Covenant 6, Southern Virginia 1
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Mercer Stout scored twice and Josh Brower recorded three assists as the Scots thumped the Knights at Maryville College.
Jesse Riggs, Anthony Buzzeo, Anthony Calbo and Austin Berry also added goals for Covenant (2-0), which led 2-1 at halftime before running off four straight goals in the second half.
Zach Martin netted the lone goal for Southern Virginia (0-2), which tied the match at 1-1 just four minutes into the game.
Women’s soccer
American 2, VMI 0
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kyanna Alleyne and Fisayo Iluyomade scored second-half goals for the Eagles.
After a scoreless first half, Alleyne got on the end of a through ball from Samm Francucci and beat VMI goalie Neolle Heilpern in the 57th minute to give American (1-0) the lead.
Heilpern made four saves for the Keydets (0-2).
Washington and Lee 0, Denison 0
LEXINGTON — Denison (0-1-1) had 11 shots compared with Washington and Lee (1-0-1) having just eight, but the Generals directed three on target, while the Big Red managed only two.
Patil Tcholakian stopped all three shots for Denison and Grace Coombs made both saves for the Generals.
Roanoke 3, Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.) 0
Hailey Davis recorded a goal and an assist for the Maroons as they downed the Knights at the Roanoke Invitational Soccer Showcase.
Emma Woods got Roanoke (1-0) on the board in the 17th minute and Davis added her goal in the 33rd to give the Maroons a 2-0 halftime lead. Davis fed Mia Clary for the final goal of the match in the 64th minute.
Mt. St. Mary (0-1) goalie Cyan Scott made five saves.
Hollins 2, Penn State-Mont Alto 1
MONT ALTO, Pa. — Madisen Charles (North Cross) and Stephanie Samoy found the back of the net for Hollins.
Charles beat Penn State-Mont Alto goalie Tori Stouffer in the 21st minute to give Hollins (1-1) a 1-0 lead at the break.
Samoy scored 63 seconds into the second half to increase Hollins’ advantage. Maddie Shirley got the Nittany Lions (0-1) a goal back with just over seven minutes remaining but could not find the game-tying goal.
Southern Virginia 2, N.C. Wesleyan 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Shelby Pulliam and Tori Wescott scored goals three and a half minutes apart in the second half to lift the Knights to a win over the Bishops on the final day of the Meredith Classic.
Cydney Nichols gave N.C. Wesleyan (0-2) a one-goal lead at halftime, but Pulliam leveled the game for Southern Virginia (1-1) in the 67th minute, converting a feed from Audrey McKeon. In the 70th minute, Wescott took matters into her own hands to net the game-winner.
Field Hockey
Notre Dame (Md.) 3, So. Virginia 0
BALTIMORE — Maia Giafes, Katie Hawkins and Hailey Lockard each scored goals for the Gators (1-0).
Kyla Nase made seven saves for Southern Virginia (0-1) in the program’s first varsity game.
volleyball
Northwestern def. Virginia Tech 25-21, 25-12, 25-21
OXFORD, Ohio – Despite 17 digs and three service aces by all-tournament section Logan Mosley, the Hokies (1-2) fell to the Big Ten opponent Wildcats (2-0) in straight sets at the Miami Best Western Sycamore Inn Invitational.
Tessa Wyner got a team-high nine kills and seven digs for Tech. Talyn Jackson dished out 21 assists and collected seven digs and Marisa Cerchio added eight kills and three blocks.
For Northwestern, Nia Robinson knocked down 14 kills, Lexi Pitsas had 17 digs and Payton Chang posted 34 assists.
Radford def. Bethune Cookman 25-19, 25-19, 25-20
HOUSTON — Stephanie Neast knocked down 10 kills to pace the Highlanders (2-1) to a straight-sets win over the Wildcats (0-3) in the second day of the Barcelona Sports Invitational.
Grace Green added 13 digs and Jordan Coomes dealt out 19 assists for Radford.
Bailey Robinson had 10 digs and Kortney Curtis added 11 assists for Bethune-Cookman.
Other scores
Virginia def. Loyola (Md.) 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
Coastal Carolina def. Virginia 25-18, 25-22, 25-16
Roanoke def. Averett 25-27, 25-10, 25-21, 25-11
William Peace def. Roanoke 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Bob Jones def. So. Virginia 15-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13
Southern Virginia def. Averett 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 18-25, 20-18
Hollins def. Johnson (Fla.) 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23
Hollins def. Mid-Atlantic Christian 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
Pfeiffer def. Ferrum 25-7, 25-22, 25-5
Truett-McConnell def. Ferrum 3-0
Washington and Lee def. Centre 27-25, 25-11, 25-18
Washington and Lee def. Maryville 25-23, 27-25, 19-25, 25-21.
