BLACKSBURG — Mikayla Mance and Nicole Kozlova each found the back of the net as the 25th-ranked Virginia Tech women's soccer team earned a 2-0 nonconference win Sunday over Cincinnati at Thompson Field.
Mance gave the Hokies (2-0) the lead just before halftime as she corralled a Lilly Weber pass and rocketed a shot from just outside the penalty area past Bearcats goalie Madison Less.
The Hokies kept up the offensive pressure in the second half, eventually outshooting the Bearcats 18-3. Kozlova gave Tech the insurance it needed with six and a half minutes remaining, slotting home a feed from Kelsey Irwin. Less made 10 saves for the Bearcats (1-1) in the loss.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 9 Virginia 6, Liberty 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Diana Ordonez recorded a hat trick and Alexa Spaanstra dished out four assists for the ninth-ranked Cavaliers in their win Sunday over the Flames at Klockner Stadium.
Ordonez’s three-goal effort was the first by a Virginia player since Veronia Latsko turned the trick against Pittsburgh in 2017. Spaanstra’s four assists were the most for the Cavaliers (2-0) since Morgan Brian had five in a match against High Point in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.
Melody Jayroe made four saves for Liberty (0-2).
Radford 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Nelia Perez and Kayla Thomas each recorded a goal in the first half to lift the Highlanders (2-0) past the host Mountaineers (0-1-1) on Sunday.
Thomas figured in the first goal of the match as she gathered a shot that hit the crossbar and fed it to Perez, who headed the ball into the net in the 14th minute. Thomas took matters into her own hands in the 28th minute, as she again collected a shot off the crossbar before thumping a low drive to the right corner from just outside the penalty area.
Radford goalies Courtenay Kaplan and Lexi Dean combined for five saves, while Charlotte Elrod made seven saves for Mount St. Mary’s.