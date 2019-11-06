LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 22nd ranked and 11th seeded Virginia Tech men’s soccer team rode two first-half goals and a stingy defense to top sixth-seeded Louisville 2-0 in the first round of the ACC tournament on Wednesday.
The Hokies (9-5-2) moved on to Sunday’s quarterfinals, where they will visit third-seeded Wake Forest.
Both scores for Tech came on free kicks, one by Jon Ingason in the 43rd minute and the second by Daniel Pereira (Northside) in the 45th minute.
Mathijs Swaneveld recorded four saves for the Hokies who held a 12-11 edge on Louisville (8-7-2) in shots and a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks.
MEN'S SOCCER
Radford 3, Longwood 2, OT
RADFORD — Dondre Robinson scored, with an assist by Mouhameth Thiam, in the 98th minute as the Highlanders (5-10-2, 3-5-0 Big South) closed out their regular season with a win of the Lancers (6-10, 1-7).
Radford clinched a spot in the Big South tournament as the No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 Gardner-Webb at 6 p.m. Sunday in the tournament quarterfinals.
Radford took the early lead with a goal by Thiam on a free kick in the 14th minute.
Longwood answered with back to back goals to with the tie-breaker coming in the 53rd minute.
Patrick Siczek scored his first goal of the season in the 76th minute to force overtime.
Joseba Incera posted five saves for the Highlanders.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Washington and Lee 4, Ferrum 0
LEXINGTON — Four different Generals scored against the No. 7-seed Panthers (9-8-2) to advance to the ODAC tournament semifinals.
No. 2 seed W&L (16-1-2) took a 3-0 lead to the half on goals by Emily Leding, Sydney von Rosenberg and Laney Smith.
The final goal came in the 77th minute from Grace Wielechowski. Emily Roche’ dished out two assists for the Generals, which outshot Ferrum 35-0.
Taylor Dodson posted 13 saves for the Panthers.
W&L faces No. 3-seed Virginia Wesleyan, which edged Shenandoah 2-1, at 3 p.m. Saturday at Randolph-Macon in semifinal action.
Bridgewater 2, Roanoke 1, OT
BRIDGEWATER — Cyan Coates scored the golden goal in the 98th minute to give the No. 4 seed Eagles (12-6-2) an ODAC tournament quarterfinal win and put an end to the Maroons’ season.
Bridgewater took the lead in the 25th minute on a goal by Sydney Ryan.
Roanoke (13-6-1) tied the score on a Kathryn Van Orden goal in the 59th minute.
Chris Martin (Blacksburg) had three saves for Roanoke .
Bridgewater travels to undefeated Randolph-Macon, a 4-1 winner over Lynchburg, in a Saturday semifinal.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia Wesleyan def. Roanoke 25-17, 25-11, 25-19
VIRGINIA BEACH — The second-seeded Marlins (26-7) got 13 kills from Haley Sutton and 14 assists from Meghan Wood in a straight-sets win over the No. 7-seed Maroons (14-15) to advance to the semifinals of the ODAC tournament.
Linsey Bailey (James River) had 11 kills and 13 digs, Parker Moody recorded eight kills and Kennedy Clemmer added 13 digs for Roanoke
.
Washington and Lee def. Bridgewater 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22
BRIDGEWATER — Brynne Gould had 12 kills and 13 digs, Kiera Borthwick recorded 11 kills and 11 digs and Ashley Webb dished out 36 assists and added 14 digs to lead the fifth-seeded Generals (24-9) in the ODAC quarterfinals over fourth-seeded Eagles (23-7).
W&L plays at top-seeded Randolph-Macon, a 3-0 winner over Randolph, in a semifinal on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.