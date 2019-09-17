CHARLOTTESVILLE — Daniel Steedman scored an unassisted goal in the fifth minute and fifth-ranked Virginia went on to a 1-0 nonconference men’s soccer victory over visiting Radford on Tuesday.
Colin Shutler posted four saves for Virginia (5-0) while Joseba Incera had three for Radford (1-3-2).
Men’s soccer
Liberty 1, VMI 0
LYNCHBURG — Musa Morris converted a pass from Seth Clark in the 50th minute for the only goal of the match for the host Flames (3-3).
Broden Schull made 11 saves for VMI (0-6) in the loss.
Roanoke 2, Guilford 1, OT
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tim Leuenberger scored off of an assist from Jon-Cody Mactutus with just over 2 minutes remaining in the second overtime period to lift the Maroons (5-0-1, 1-0) past the Quakers in the ODAC opener for both teams.
Luca Kuettel gave Roanoke a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute, but Guilford (2-3-1, 0-1) drew level with just over four minutes remaining in regulation as Kennedy Nzekwe slotted home a feed from Enrique Gudino.
