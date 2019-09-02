WASHINGTON —The 12th ranked Cavaliers (2-0) rode a two-goal first half advantage to a shutout win over the top-ranked Terrapins (1-1) in the second annual “Battle for the DMV” Monday at Audi Field.
Nathaniel Crofts scored in the 21st minute with an assist by Daniel Steedman. Daryl Dyke, with an assist from Crofts, found the back of the net in the 23rd .
The Cavs, who outshot the Terps 11-5, posted their second shutout of the season.
MEN'S SOCCER
Radford 4, UNCG 3, OT
RADFORD — Amadou Macky Diop scored 4:34 into overtime as the Highlanders (1-1) overcame a three-goal deficit in the first half to pick up their first win Monday night at Cupp Stadium.
Two goals by Micah Albert and one by Albert Pedra put the Spartans (1-1) up 3-0 in the first half. Radford came back in the second half with a pair of goals by Diop and the tying goal by Octavio Ocampo in the 85th minute to force overtime.
Diop hit the game-winner from the right side with an assist from Dondre’ Robinson.
No. 16 Va. Tech 3, UC Santa Barbara 1
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Hokies (2-0) beat the Gauchos (1-1) on Sunday night, giving Mike Brizendine his 100th career win as a college head coach.
Tech’s Jon Ingason scored on a free kick from 25 yards out in the eighth minute to tie the game at 1. An own goal gave Tech the lead in the 66th minute. Tech’s Jacob Labovitz scored the final goal in the 75th minute.
