TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Meghan McCool headed home a pass off of a corner kick deep into the second overtime to lift top-ranked Virginia to a 1-0 ACC women’s soccer victory over defending national champion and fifth-ranked Florida State on Sunday.
The play during regulation was nearly even, as the Seminoles (11-3, 5-1) held a slight edge in shots while the Cavaliers (11-0-3, 3-0-3) had the advantage in shots on goal.
The game’s lone goal was set up when Courtney Petersen sent a corner kick past the goal, where Anna Sumpter one-timed a volley right onto McCool’s head and into the net.
Virginia goalkeeper Laurel Ivory recorded her ninth shutout of the season and her fifth in a row. She has not conceded a goal in 527 minutes, the fourth-longest stretch in program history.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
No. 20 Virginia Tech 1, N.C. State 1, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. Molly Feighan scored her second goal of the season in the 78th minute to earn the Hokies a draw with the host Wolfpack in a match that was called 2:48 into the first overtime period due to lightning in the area.
N.C. State (6-4-4, 1-1-4 ACC) drew first blood in the 20th minute when Maxine Blackwood scored off an assist from Jameese Joseph.
Nicole Kozlova assisted Feighan’s goal for Virginia Tech (9-3-2, 1-3-2), which is winless in its last five ACC matches.
Hockey
Marksmen down Dawgs in SPHL exhibition game
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Aaron Huffnagle potted a pair of goals for the Fayetteville Marksmen as they downed the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-1 in an SPHL preseason game at Fort Bragg’s Cleland Ice Arena on Saturday evening.
The game was the first-ever professional hockey game played at a U.S. military installation.
Luke Stork potted a third goal for Fayetteville before late roster addition C.J. Stubbs found the back of the net for Roanoke late in the third period.
The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2019-20 SPHL season on Friday in Pensacola, Florida, against the Ice Pilots.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 9 Virginia 1, Miami (Ohio) 0
OXFORD, Ohio — Cato Geusgens scored 4:33 into the first quarter in the Cavaliers’ win over the Redhawks.
Virginia (11-3) did not allow Miami (7-7) a shot during the match.
VOLLEYBALL
Georgia Tech def. Virginia Tech 25-15, 25-15, 25-16
BLACKSBURG — Mikaila Dowd notched 13 kills and Julia Bergman added 11 for the Yellow Jackets.
Mariana Brambilla chipped in 10 kills and Matti McKissock doled out 39 assists for Georgia Tech (10-7, 3-3 ACC).
Virginia Tech (7-12, 0-6) got eight kills, an ace and two blocks from Marisa Cerchio, eight kills from Cera Powell and 25 assists from Talyn Jackson.
Syracuse def. Virginia 25-17, 25-15, 25-17
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Polina Shemanova recorded 19 kills and Ella Saada added 11 as the Orange (4-9, 2-4 ACC) swept the Cavaliers.
Virginia (9-10, 3-3) was led by Jayna Francis with six kills, Millia Ciprian with five and Megan Wilson with 12 assists.
The Cavs’ 21 total kills was the lowest total in a match since 2016.
