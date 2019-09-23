CHARLOTTESVILLE — Cabrel Happi Kamseu scored 2 minutes and 7 seconds into the first overtime period to give the fifth-ranked Virginia men’s soccer team a 1-0 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos (13-2) in the first meeting between the two programs.

Bret Halsey assisted on the goal for UVa (7-0).

This represents the Cavaliers’ sixth shutout of the season and keeper Colin Shutler’s 13th career shutout, ninth best in school history.

Virginia is the only team in the nation to have allowed only one goal on the season.

The Cavaliers outshot the Broncos 13-2.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Hollins 3, Trinity (D.C.) 1

Stephanie Samoy scored two goals and dished out an assist, and Madisen Charles (North Cross) added a goal and an assist as Hollins (4-3) knocked off the visiting Tigers (0-6).

Hollins outshot Trinity 25-6.

