CHARLOTTESVILLE — Robin Afamefuna scored an unassisted goal in the 30th minute and the top-ranked Virginia men’s soccer team won 3-0 over George Washington on Tuesday.
The Cavs added two goals in the second half with Phillip Horton, with an assist from Happi Kamseua, scoring in the 62nd minute and Bret Halsey scoring an unassisted goal in the 86th minute.
GW fell to 2-7-1.
UVa moved up two spots to No. 1 in the national coaches poll Tuesday afternoon.
This is the first time UVa has topped the men’s poll in five years. UVa now boasts the top-ranked team in both the men’s and women’s coaches polls.
TELEVISION
VT Corps showcased on ACC network
It is Virginia Tech’s turn to be the focus of the “ACC Traditions” series on the ACC Network.
The Virginia Tech episode will air at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The episode includes the Corps of the Cadets firing its cannon at Lane Stadium.
MEN'S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 4, Gardner-Webb 0
BLACKSBURG — Kristo Stickler recorded a hat trick for the Hokies as they shut out the visiting Bulldogs at Thompson Field.
Stickler scored all three of his goals for Virginia Tech (6-2-1) in the first 27 minutes of the game, while Marc Hoppler finished off the scoring with a goal in the 53rd minute.
Mallel Rios and Daniel Husa combined for six saves for Gardner-Webb (4-4-1).
Radford 2, Howard 1, OT
RADFORD — Victor Valls put home a rebounded cross from Dondre Robinson midway through the first overtime period to give the Highlanders to the win over the visiting Bison.
Howard (2-6-1) took the lead in the first half on a goal from Andres Gomez, but Radford (2-5-2) responded to tie the match in the 56th minute off the foot of Octavio Campo.
VMI 4, Regent 0
LEXINGTON — Anderson Velazquez scored twice to lead the Keydets (1-8) to a shutout win over the Royals (2-7) giving head coach Charlie Hubbard his first in at the school.
VMI also got goals from Richard Quispe and Brandon Hornung.
VOLLEYBALL
Hollins def. Ferrum 25-22, 25-20, 25-15
FERRUM — Kenna Esquibel knocked down 12 kills and recorded 12 digs, Hanna Piatak added 12 digs and Zoe Brooks dished out 17 assists as Hollins (12-8, 2-4 ODAC) swept the Panthers (3-12, 0-5).
Ferrum was led by Ashlynn Willoughby and Molly Patterson with seven kills each and Ashley Roberts with 11 assists.
