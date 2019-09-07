CHARLOTTESVILLE — Daniel Steedman’s goal in the 13th minute was the only score of the match, as seventh-ranked Virginia edged High Point 1-0 in a nonconference men’s soccer game on Saturday at Klockner Stadium.
Virginia (3-0) enjoyed a 19-10 edge in shots with and a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal.
High Point (1-2) goalie Keegan Meyer made five saves.
MEN'S SOCCER
Duquesne 1, VMI 0
PITTSBURGH — Eric Zech’s goal in the 57th minute stood as the match’s lone tally as the Dukes downed the visiting Keydets (0-3).
Duquesne (2-0-1) held a 20-8 advantage in shots on goal, with goalie Robbie McKelvey stopping four shots to record the shutout.
VMI netminder Broden Schull made eight saves.
No. 22 Johns Hopkins 5, Washington and Lee 2
BALTIMORE — Axel Whamond scored twice and Liam Creedon added a goal and an assist in the Blue Jays’ victory, which snapped the Generals’ school-record 17-match unbeaten streak.
Creedon and Ben Bae scored first-half goals for Johns Hopkins (2-1) an early 2-0 lead before Harris Salom (William Fleming) scored just before halftime to trim the deficit in half.
Whamond put the match away with goals in the 47th and 62nd minutes. Harry Pinkerton notched the final Washington and Lee (2-1) goal in the 70th minute.
Roanoke 10, Regent 0
Jon-Cody Mactutus and Isaac Wolf (Hidden Valley) each recorded two goals and an assist and Liam Camilleri and Gabriel Hendi each added two goals as the Maroons emphatically kicked off the All Sports Cafe/Roanoke Invitational with a big win over the Royals.
Carey Nate and Joey D’Amour also added goals for Roanoke (2-0).
Hunter McCormick made four saves for Regent (0-2).
Ferrum 4, Southern Virginia 3, OT
FERRUM — Chris Resendiz’s goal seven minutes into overtime gave the Panthers a come-from-behind victory over the Knights.
Southern Virginia (0-4) took a 2-0 lead in the first half on the strength of goals from Peysen Webster and Alec Grieve before Leo Galpin tallied just before halftime to halve the Ferrum (2-1) deficit.
Felipe Artega and Enzo Guercio scored early in the second half for a 3-2 Panthers lead before Anthony Bowden re-tied the match in the 62nd minute.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia Tech tops Davidson, falls to host Liberty at tourney
LYNCHBURG — Logan Mosely broke a school record with 39 digs in the Hokies 3-1 win over Davidson (1-3) in their opening match of the Liberty Invitational at Liberty University.
Tech also got 14 kills from Marisa Cerchio and 37 assists from Talyn Jackson.
The Hokies won by the scores of 21-25, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-16.
In the nightcap, the host Liberty Flames (2-2) knocked off Tech (3-3) by the scores of 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16.
The Flames were led by Amelia Johnson with 19 kills Macy Phillips with 18 digs and Hannah Morris with 44 assists.
The Hokies got 13 kills from Cerchio, 16 digs from Mosely and 31 assists from Jackson.
Radford splits doubleheader
RADFORD — The Highlanders (3-3) went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Fordham 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 28-26 in the opener and falling to Rider 25-23, 26-24, 25-17 in the nightcap.
Against the Rams (4-2), Radford was led by Stephanie Neast with 16 kills, Mallory McKnight with 13 kills and Jordan Coomes with 28 assists.
Taylor O’Neal added 17 digs.
In the straight-sets loss to the Broncs (2-6), Neast again led the Highlanders with 13 kills and Coomes dished out 23 assists and added nine blocks.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Washington and Lee 3, Mary Washington 2
FREDERICKSBURG — The Generals (2-0-1) took a 2-0 first-half lead and held on to knock off the host Eagles (1-2).
Grace Wielechowski, with an assist by Kristen Castle, and Sydney Rosenberg, assisted by Wielechowsk, scored for W&L in the first half.
Erin Hoeh scored an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute to put the Blue & White on top by three goals.
Goals by Anna Longacher (65th minute) and Briell Mitchell (89th) minute brought Mary Washington to within a goal.
Roanoke 1, Kalamazoo 0, OT
LYNCHBURG — Lucy Perry, with an assist by Claire Thomas, scored 1:17 into the second overtime period to give the Maroons (2-1) a win over the Hornets (0-1-2) as part of the Shellenberger Classic at Lynchburg University.
Chris Martin (Blacksburg) recorded three saves for Roanoke which outshot Kalamazoo 29-8.
Greensboro 4, Southern Virginia 0
BUENA VISTA — The Pride (3-1) got goals from four different players in a shutout win over the Knights.
Savannah Uri posted four saves for Southern Virginia (1-3) which was outshot 15-5.
FIELD HOCKEY
Washington and Lee 1, Kenyon 0
GAMBIER, Ohio — Lauren Paolano’s goal in the 13th minute proved to be all the Generals needed against the Ladies.
Olivia Hewitt assisted on Paolano’s goal and Sara Amil made seven saves for Washington and Lee (1-2) in its first victory of the season.
Suzy Deems made two saves in the loss for Kenyon (1-2).
Goucher 8, Southern Virginia 0
BALTIMORE — Danielle Johnson and Meghan Oakes both recorded hat tricks in the Gophers’ win over the Knights.
Ari Hooper chipped in a goal and two assists for Goucher (2-1).
Kyla Nase made 12 saves for Southern Virginia (0-4).
Wesley 7, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Kaila Hindt and Madison Cook each scored twice for the Wolves.
Hindt also added a pair of assists for Wesley (2-0).
Mia Holmes made nine saves for Ferrum (0-2).
