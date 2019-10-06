CHARLOTTESVILLE — Annie McDonough’s second goal of the game came 1 minute 27 seconds into overtime and lifted the eighth-ranked Virginia field hockey team past 22nd-ranked Old Dominion 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.
McDonough scored 1:27 into the game to give the Cavaliers (9-3) a 1-0 lead. However, Nicole Fredricks scored in the second quarter and Erin Huffman tallied in the third to stake the Monarchs (6-4) to a 2-1 lead. Anzel Viljoen knotted the score for Virginia late in the third quarter.
VOLLEYBALL
UNC 3, Va. Tech 1
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Lauren Harrison amassed 22 kills and Parker Austin added 14 as the Tar Heels turned back the Hokies 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21.
Hunter Atherton dished out 35 assists and Annabelle Archer added 18 for North Carolina (5-9, 2-2).
Virginia Tech (7-10, 0-4) was led by Cera Powell with 13 kills, Kaity Smith added 12 kills, and Talyn Jackson had 42 assists.
Miami 3, UVa 2
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Janet Kalaniuvalu recorded 15 kills and Kennedy Prince added 12 as the Hurricanes got by the Cavaliers 25-18, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-11.
Madison Dill chipped in 11 kills and Savannah Vach distributed 46 assists for Miami (7-5, 3-1), which has won five of its last six matches.
Sarah Billiard led UVa (9-8, 1-3) with 17 kills, Jayna Francis recorded 13 kills and Megan Wilson dished out 29 assists.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Furman 2, VMI 0
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Erin O’Hearn and Kyndal Anderson scored goals for the Paladins (8-4-1, 3-0-1 SoCon) in their shutout win over the Keydets.
Noelle Heilpern made two saves for VMI (1-11-1, 0-4) in the loss.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Hokies’ Mahar wins 1st title, team gets 1st win at Princess Anne Invite
VIRGINIA BEACH — On the strength of sophomore Emily Mahar’s final-round, 5-under par 65, the Virginia Tech women’s golf team finished tied for first with LSU on the final day of the Princess Anne Invitational, giving the Hokies’ program their first team title in the five-year history of the program.
Mahar captured her first career individual title.
Mahar shot 1-under-par 69s on Friday and Saturday before carding a 65 on Sunday to edge Campbell’s Stacey White by one stroke for the individual title.
Alyssa Montgomery carded a 10th-place finish and Keerattriya Foocharoen placed 13th for Virginia Tech in the individual competition.
The Tigers and Hokies finished at 843, 13 shots ahead of Chattanooga and 21 strokes ahead of Central Florida.
MEN’S GOLF
Burgess, Hokies finish 8th at Wolfpack Intercollegiate
RALEIGH, N.C. — Virginia Tech junior Connor Burgess finished tied for eighth at 6-under par 210 to lead the Hokie team to an eighth place finish at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate, played at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course on the campus of N.C. State.
After posting a 3-over 75 in Saturday’s opening round, Burgess finished strong in Sunday’s final two rounds, with a 6-under 66 in the morning round and a 3-under 69 in the afternoon. Mark Lawrence Jr. and Bradley de Beer each posted top-50 finishes for the Hokies.
— The Roanoke Times
