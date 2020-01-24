BLACKSBURG — The 12th-ranked North Carolina wrestling team got a huge technical fall win from Kennedy Monday at 165 pounds and won several close decisions to record the 23-10 victory over third-ranked Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum on Friday evening.
Joey Melendez started off the evening with a narrow 8-7 win over Tech’s Joey Prata at 125 pounds, but Collin Gerardi tied up the match at three with a 4-3 decision over Jamie Hernandez.
From there, UNC (9-1, 1-0 ACC) claimed five consecutive bouts, including a 3-2 decision win by A.C. Headlee over B.C. LaPrade at 157 and a 4-1 win by Clay Lautt over Cody Hughes.
Virginia Tech got wins from Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), who took a 13-4 major decision over Joey Mazzara at 184, and heavyweight John Borst, who earned a 5-2 decision over Andrew Gunning.
The Hokies (8-1, 0-1 ACC) will return to action next Friday against Virginia (7-3, 0-1) in Charlottesville.
WRESTLING
No. 5 N.C. State 28, Virginia 9
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jay Aiello claimed six points in an injury default and Jack Mueller won by decision at 125 pounds, but the Cavaliers could manage no more bout wins as fifth-ranked N.C. State won the ACC dual opener 28-9 at Reynolds Coliseum on Friday night.
Wolfpack wrestlers claimed the other eight bouts, including a pinfall victory by Daniel Bullard at 174 pounds and major decision wins by Hayden Hidlay at 157 and Thomas Bullard at 165.
With the loss, the Cavaliers dropped to 7-3 overall, while N.C. State improved to 11-0.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
No. 15 Stevenson 3, No. 11 SVU 0
HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Logan Smiley put down 12 kills and Peyton Ranck dished out 31 assists as the 15th-ranked Mustangs swept the 11th-ranked Knights 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 at the Juniata Invitational.
Aleks Melbardis and Nate Reynolds each added eight kills for Stevenson (3-1).
Southern Virginia (2-2) was led by Nahuel Recabarren with 14 kills and Kaipo Tagaloa with 31 assists.
