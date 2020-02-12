HARRISONBURG — Maddie McDaniel scored her first goal of the season with 16 seconds left in overtime with an assist from Logan Brennan as the 17th-ranked James Madison women’s lacrosse team beat No. 23 Virginia Tech 9-8 for its 18th straight win over the Hokies.
The Dukes (1-1) got four goals from Isabella Peterson and three from Brennan. Molly Dougherty recorded six saves.
Kayla Frank led the Hokies (1-1) with three goals and Paige Petty added two. Angie Benson posted seven saves.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Southern Virginia 17, Virginia Wesleyan 12
VIRGINIA BEACH – Behind five second-half goals by Alissa Johnson, the Knights overcame a four-goal halftime deficit to claim a season-opening win.
Hannah King, Lauren Thatcher and Chloe Mitchell netted three goals each, and Tayllor Deim dished out four assists for SVU. Avery Frangelli, Kayla Gush and Camryn Gavula scored three goals apiece for VWC.
